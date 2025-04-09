WORLD
2 min read
Three-year-old girl dies in Mexico's first human case of H5N1 bird flu
Health authorities say that the child has died of multiple organ and respiratory failure after contracting the A(H5N1) strain of the virus.
Three-year-old girl dies in Mexico's first human case of H5N1 bird flu
Authorities have tested 38 people so far, all of whom have tested negative. / Photo: Reuters
April 9, 2025

A 3-year-old girl who became the country’s first confirmed human case of H5N1 bird flu has died, health authorities said.

On April 1, the National Institute for Diagnosis and Epidemiological Reference (InDRE) confirmed that the young girl from the western state of Durango had contracted the A(H5N1) strain of the virus.

She was quickly rushed to a specialized hospital in the neighboring state of Coahuila in critical condition.

"Early this morning, we received confirmation of the tragic death of the 3-year-old girl," Coahuila Health Secretary Eliud Aguirre said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The cause of death was ruled as multiple organ failure and respiratory failure.

Aguirre said the origin of the infection is still not known and authorities are continuing to monitor for further infections, though no additional cases of the virus have been seen so far.

Relatives of the girl as well as the medical staff who treated her remain under surveillance.

Authorities have tested 38 people so far, all of whom have tested negative.

"We remain on alert and continue monitoring to ensure that no more cases appear, and to date, none have appeared, especially here in Coahuila," said Aguirre.

Last year, a 59-year-old man from the state of Mexico died from avian flu caused by the A(H5N2) strain.

Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us