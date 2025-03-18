TÜRKİYE
Leaders in divided Cyprus agree on cooperation measures in Geneva meeting amid stalled peace talks
Leaders agree on new crossing points, demining, renewable energy projects, and establishing youth cooperation committee.
geneva / AA
March 18, 2025

Leaders of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the Greek Cypriot administration have met in Geneva for an informal meeting on the Cyprus issue, agreeing on a series of confidence-building measures despite the lack of common ground for a final settlement.

The talks, hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, resulted in agreements on opening new crossing points between the two sides, demining operations, and developing solar energy projects within the island’s UN buffer zone, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli announced on Tuesday.

Confidence-building amid stalemate

With peace negotiations stalled, discussions centered on practical areas that could foster cooperation and improve daily life for both communities. The leaders also reached agreements on environmental and climate initiatives, restoring cemeteries, and establishing a technical committee focused on youth initiatives.

Keceli described the meeting as a significant step toward strengthening good neighborly relations between the two sides. Another informal gathering in a similar format is scheduled for July, he added.

Türkiye supports cooperation efforts

UN chief Guterres is expected to appoint a personal envoy to facilitate further dialogue on the issue.

Keceli reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to fostering cooperation between the two sides in close coordination with the TRNC leadership.

Despite decades of negotiations, Cyprus remains divided between the internationally recognised Greek Cypriot administration in the south and the TRNC in the north, which is backed by Türkiye. The latest meeting signals an effort to maintain dialogue and build trust through practical cooperation in the absence of a comprehensive political solution.

Decades-long Cyprus problem

The Cyprus dispute has persisted for decades, with the island divided since 1974 following a Greek-backed coup and Türkiye's subsequent military intervention. As a result, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was established in 1983.

There has been an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, under the auspices of the guarantor countries.

The Greek Cypriot administration joined the European Union in 2004 – the same year that Greek Cypriots rejected a UN plan to resolve the dispute in a referendum.

In the most recent attempt to break the deadlock, a three-day meeting was held in Geneva in 2021. However, Guterres concluded that there was still not enough common ground to resume formal negotiations.

