China respects all parties resolving economic and trade differences with the United States through consultation on an equal footing, but it will firmly oppose any party striking a deal at China's expense, its Commerce Ministry said.

China "will take countermeasures in a resolute and reciprocal manner" if any country sought such deals, a ministry spokesperson said on Monday, addressing news about the Trump administration preparing to pressure other countries to limit trade with China in exchange for tariff exemptions from the United States.

"The United States has abused tariffs on all trading partners under the banner of so-called 'equivalence', while also forcing all parties to start so-called 'reciprocal tariffs' negotiations with them," the spokesperson said, warning that any compromise would not be respected.

China is determined and capable of safeguarding its own rights and interests, and is willing to strengthen solidarity with all parties, the ministry said.

While the rest of the world has been slapped with a blanket 10 percent tariff, China faces levies of up to 145 percent on many products. Beijing has responded with duties of 125 percent on US goods.

'Right the wrongs'

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said that "it's good to see that the world knows we are serious" about addressing trade imbalances with other countries, claiming world leaders and business executives have been requesting relief from tariffs since they were announced earlier this month.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said his April 2 declaration of "Liberation Day", which introduced reciprocal tariffs on countries he accuses of unfair trade practices, has prompted outreach from foreign governments and corporate leaders.

"They must right the wrongs of decades of abuse, but it won't be easy for them," he wrote. "We must rebuild the Wealth of our Great Country, and create true RECIPROCITY."

The Trump administration is preparing to pressure nations seeking tariff reductions or exemptions from the US to curb trade with China, including imposing monetary sanctions, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Earlier this month, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said nearly 50 countries have approached him to discuss the steep additional tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

Trump paused the historic tariffs he announced on dozens of countries on April 2, except those on China, singling out the world's second-largest economy for some of its biggest tariffs.