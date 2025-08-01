Elon Musk may have fallen from political favour in Washington DC, but as he seeks to build a new political party, his influence on X — where he commands the most-followed account — remains unchecked.

He has used his vast reach to cultivate hard-right politicians and activists across Europe, according to an Associated Press analysis of public data.

It has also fueled concerns in Europe about foreign meddling – not from Russia or China, but from the United States.

The Associated Press analysed more than 20,000 posts, which were compiled by Bright Data, over a three-year period from a sample of 11 European figures who had significant interactions with Musk and frequently promote a hard-right political or social agenda.

A game of retweets

Musk has sweeping power to direct attention on X. Since acquiring Twitter in October 2022, Elon Musk’s followers have more than doubled, to over 220 million. No other large account has shown such high or consistent growth.

The accounts Musk has been promoting are part of a growing global alliance of nationalistic parties and individuals united in common cause to halt migration, overturn progressive policies and promote an absolutist vision of free speech.

Several of the accounts AP analysed belong to people who have faced allegations of illegal behaviour in their own countries.