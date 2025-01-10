WORLD
3 MIN READ
Musk hosts German far-right leader on X ahead of election
Elon Musk urges Germans to support AfD party during the election, saying the party's candidate, Alice Weidel, is a reasonable person.
Musk hosts German far-right leader on X ahead of election
Elon Musk holds talk event with German far-right leader Alice Weidel. / Photo: Reuters
January 10, 2025

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has live-streamed his chat with a leader of Germany's far-right party, using the power of his social media platform, X, to amplify the party's message ahead of an upcoming national election — and raising concerns across Europe about the world's richest man trying to influence foreign politics.

In a wide-ranging, sometimes stilted conversation that touched on immigration, German bureaucracy, energy policy, space colonisation, God, and Adolf Hitler, Musk and AfD chancellor candidate Alice Weidel on Thursday shared their view that the AfD is the answer to Germany's malaise.

"People really need to get behind AfD, otherwise things are going to get very, very much worse in Germany," Musk claimed.

"In fact, I, as I've said publicly, I think only AfD can save Germany. And I just want to be very clear about that: Only AfD can save Germany, end of story," he said.

Musk was doubling down on his endorsement last month of the anti-immigration, anti-Islam party labelled as right-wing-extremist by German security services, which has caused consternation in Berlin and accusations of undue influence.

The AfD has almost no chance of forming a government despite polling in second place as other parties refuse to work with it. Still, critics worry that Musk's support for the AfD could further bolster its popularity, eroding support for mainstream parties and making it harder for them to form a coherent coalition.

Speaking in English, Weidel expressed gratitude for Musk's support and thanked him for the opportunity to speak on his platform.

RelatedEuropean leaders angry over Musk's interference in national politics

Musk's influence

Last week, the German government accused Musk of attempting to influence the country's election campaign by showing his support for AfD.

While he is free to express his opinion, "in fact, Elon Musk is trying to influence the federal election through his statements," deputy government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann said at a press briefing in Berlin.

Elections are decided by the voters when they vote and are a German matter, she stressed.

Leaders across Europe have expressed alarm over Musk's political activities in recent days, with some urging the EU to use its laws more robustly to guard the continent's democracies from outside influence.

The European Commission has said it will look at the discussion as part of its ongoing probe into X and possible violations of its Digital Services Act for potentially giving preferential treatment to "certain types of content."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us