ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
1 min read
Israeli military says it killed newly appointed Iranian top general
Ali Shadmani was the most senior military commander and the closest figure to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Israeli military says it killed newly appointed Iranian top general
Iran has yet to comment on the reported killing of Ali Shadmani / AP
8 hours ago

Israel announced on Tuesday that its forces have killed Ali Shadmani, Iran’s newly appointed head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

Shadmani was appointed by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei just days earlier.

“Following precise intelligence received by the Intelligence Directorate and a sudden opportunity during the night, Air Force fighter jets attacked a manned headquarters in the heart of Tehran and eliminated Ali Shadmani, as War Chief of Staff and the highest-ranking military commander,” the Israeli army said on its X account.

Shadmani’s responsibilities included overseeing combat operations, approving missile and drone strikes, and shaping Iran’s military strategy against Israel.

He replaced Lt. Gen. Gholamali Rashid, who was assassinated in an Israeli strike last week.

“Shadmani’s elimination is part of a series of eliminations targeting Iran’s top military command, dealing another blow to the chain of command of Iran’s armed forces,” the Israeli army said.

No further details about the operation were provided by Israeli officials.

Tehran has yet to comment on Shadmani’s death.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
BBC’s Gaza coverage reveals staggering bias against Palestinians
Iran blasts Israeli attack on state TV as 'war crime'
Baykar, Leonardo seal deal to jointly produce drones
Trump urges Iran to talk as G7 looks for common ground
Türkiye reaffirms support for diplomatic talks on Iran’s nuclear programme
US warship heads to Middle East as Iran, Israel conflict escalates
Paris Air Show bars Israeli stands exhibiting offensive weapons
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Gaza’s aid deathtrap: 300+ Palestinians killed seeking aid since May 27
Russia, Ukraine announce fifth body swap under Istanbul-brokered deal
Pakistan shuts air, land routes with Iran amid escalating regional tensions
Israel furious as France shuts four weapons stands at Paris Airshow
Türkiye ready to help de-escalate Israel-Iran conflict: Erdogan
Korea: A Country Under Pressure | Storyteller
India's Modi visits Greek-administered Cyprus just days after clashing with Pakistan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us