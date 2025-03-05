WORLD
2 min read
China increases defence budget amid US rivalry, Taiwan tensions
China’s military budget will rise to $245.7 billion in 2025 to strengthen its defence capabilities, deepen strategic competition with the US and reaffirm its stance on Taiwan and "international fairness and justice".
China increases defence budget amid US rivalry, Taiwan tensions
Beijing continues to modernize its armed forces amid US competition. / AFP
March 5, 2025

China's defence spending will rise by 7.2 percent in 2025, the same as last year, according to an official document seen by AFP on Wednesday.

The increase comes as Beijing's armed forces undergo rapid modernisation and eye-deepening strategic competition with the United States.

China has the world's second-largest military budget, but lags well behind the United States, its primary strategic rival.

Beijing will spend 1.78 trillion yuan ($245.7 billion) on defence this year — still less than a third of Washington's budget, according to a government report.

China's military budget has increased for decades in line with its economic development.

The new defence budget hike reflects China’s growing regional presence and its unification policy with Taiwan.

Reunification with Taiwan

Beijing said on Wednesday that it will "firmly advance" the push for reunification with Taiwan.

According to a government work report submitted to the national legislature for deliberation, the country will improve institutions and policies for promoting economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait and advance integrated cross-Strait development to improve the "well-being of Chinese people on both sides."

China considers Taiwan its breakaway province, while Taipei insists on its independence.

China also opposes "unilateralism and protectionism in all forms and will uphold international fairness and justice," the work report added.

"The country will stay committed to an independent foreign policy of peace and to the path of peaceful development," it said.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us