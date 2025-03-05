China's defence spending will rise by 7.2 percent in 2025, the same as last year, according to an official document seen by AFP on Wednesday.

The increase comes as Beijing's armed forces undergo rapid modernisation and eye-deepening strategic competition with the United States.

China has the world's second-largest military budget, but lags well behind the United States, its primary strategic rival.

Beijing will spend 1.78 trillion yuan ($245.7 billion) on defence this year — still less than a third of Washington's budget, according to a government report.

China's military budget has increased for decades in line with its economic development.

The new defence budget hike reflects China’s growing regional presence and its unification policy with Taiwan.

Reunification with Taiwan

Beijing said on Wednesday that it will "firmly advance" the push for reunification with Taiwan.

According to a government work report submitted to the national legislature for deliberation, the country will improve institutions and policies for promoting economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait and advance integrated cross-Strait development to improve the "well-being of Chinese people on both sides."

China considers Taiwan its breakaway province, while Taipei insists on its independence.

China also opposes "unilateralism and protectionism in all forms and will uphold international fairness and justice," the work report added.

"The country will stay committed to an independent foreign policy of peace and to the path of peaceful development," it said.