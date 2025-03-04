US President has addressed a multitude of issues, from the economy, immigration, foreign policy, tariffs and executive orders in his address to the Congress after his first few weeks in office.

With Musk, the world's richest person, among those attending the primetime televised address, the 78-year-old Republican said after less than two months back in power he is "just getting started."

"America is back," he declared.

One Democratic congressman, Al Green, was ordered ejected because he refused to stop heckling, claiming Trump has no mandate to dismantle healthcare programs, and shaking his walking stick at the president.

Other Democrats silently held up placards including "False" and "Musk steals" and "That's a lie!"

Tariffs

Trump promised that come April 2, reciprocal tariffs will be imposed for most of the country's trading partners.

"Other countries have used tariffs against us for decades, and now it's our turn to start using them against those other countries," he said.

"That's reciprocal, back and forth. Whatever they tax us, we will tax that."

Trump also insisted that the tariffs targeting imports from Canada and Mexico will benefit them.

He also cautioned that the US economy is set to see some "disturbance" from tariffs.

Foreign policy

Trump also addressed the US foreign policy, stating that he wants to end the war in Ukraine and bring back hostages from besieged Gaza.

On Ukraine, Trump said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to sign the minerals deal and is ready to come back to the table.

"It's time to end this senseless war," he said.

Addressing Gaza, he said he wants to bring back hostages from the blockaded enclave.

"Now we're going to build a more peaceful and prosperous future for the entire region," he said.

"We are bringing back our hostages from Gaza," he added.

He also claimed that Mexican cartels are waging war on the US, saying it's time to respond to them.

"The cartels are waging war on America, and it's time for America to wage war on the cartels, which we are doing," Trump said.

Greenland

Trump declared that the US would secure Greenland “one way or another,” emphasizing its strategic importance.

“We need Greenland for national security and even international security,” Trump said during the session. “We’re working with everybody involved to try and get it, but we need it really for international world security, and I think we’re going to get it one way or the other, we’re going to get it.”

He also extended his support for the people of Greenland, saying, “We strongly support your right to determine your future, and if you choose, we welcome you into the United States of America.”

Immigration

Trump hailed his administration's efforts to crack down on irregular immigration, saying they have recorded the lowest numbers of irregular migrants crossing the border.

"Since taking office, my administration has launched the most sweeping border and immigration crackdown in American history—and we quickly achieved the lowest numbers of illegal border crossers EVER recorded," he said.

“Beautiful towns like Aurora, Colorado, and Springfield, Ohio, buckled under the weight of the migrant occupation and corruption like no one’s ever seen before," Trump said. "Beautiful towns, destroyed.”

Trump’s speech was the longest ever presidential speech to Congress.