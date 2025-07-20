Iran and the three European countries of France, Germany and Britain, collectively known as the E3, have agreed to resume nuclear talks this Friday in the Turkish city of Istanbul, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported.

"Iran and the European troika – comprising France, Germany and Britain – will resume nuclear negotiations on Friday in Istanbul," the broadcaster said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the outlet reported that the four parties agreed in principle to resume nuclear negotiations next week, without providing details on the time and location.

In talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday, the top diplomats of the UK, France, Germany and the European Union had emphasised the urgency of returning to diplomacy for a nuclear deal, or else they were prepared to trigger the UN "snapback" mechanism, reimposing international sanctions.

Talks between Tehran and the US were being held through Omani mediators until Israel's unprovoked attack on Iran on June 13, which triggered a 12-day conflict. The attack came just two days before a planned sixth round of negotiations in the Omani capital, Muscat.

Iran accused the US of complicity in the Israeli attack, which killed top Iranian military officials, nuclear scientists and civilians. The US also launched strikes on three major Iranian nuclear sites, claiming to have obliterated them. A ceasefire took effect on June 24.

'Act responsibly'

While the US and Europeans say Iran can never have a nuclear bomb, Tehran argues its programme is meant for the peaceful use of nuclear power.

After the talks with the E3 and EU, Araghchi said it was the US that withdrew from the 2015 nuclear accord, and any new round of talks is only possible "when the other side is ready for a fair, balanced and mutually beneficial nuclear deal."

"If EU/E3 want to have a role, they should act responsibly and put aside the worn-out policies of threat and pressure, including the 'snap-back' for which they lack absolutely no moral and legal ground," he said on X.

"The E3 must heed their own advice to the US in their letter of 20 Aug 2020 and 'refrain from any action that would only deepen divisions in the Security Council or that would have serious adverse consequences on its work,'" he said in a later statement.