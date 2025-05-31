WORLD
Iran receives 'elements of US proposal' for nuclear deal via Oman
Iran says it will provide an "appropriate response" to the proposal in line with its principles and interests.
Araghchi says Iran will respond appropriately with a response in line with its interests / Reuters
May 31, 2025

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi has delivered to Tehran a US proposal related to ongoing indirect nuclear negotiations, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed.

Araghchi wrote on X on Saturday that Al-Busaidi made a "short visit" to the Iranian capital to present "elements of a US proposal."

He added that Iran would provide an "appropriate response" in line with its "principles, national interests, and the rights of the Iranian people."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said later on Saturday that US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff "has sent a detailed and acceptable proposal to the Iranian regime, and it's in their best interest to accept it."

"President (Donald) Trump has made it clear that Iran can never obtain a nuclear bomb," Leavitt said in a statement, confirming that the US proposal had been communicated to Iran.

Rounds of talks

The fifth and last round of negotiations between Tehran and Washington on Iran's nuclear programme took place on May 23 in Rome, under Oman's mediation.

Araghchi characterised that round as "one of the most professional," noting that Iran clearly outlined its "positions and principles" during discussions.

Both sides exchanged ideas, and Al-Busaidi presented his proposals, which were taken by the two sides to their respective capitals for review.

No date has been set for a sixth round, amid widening differences about Iran's uranium enrichment.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran dismissed the latest "baseless" report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about its nuclear program as "a pretext for political manoeuvring" against the country.

The IAEA report, which was circulated to member states, said Iran's stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60 percent purity has doubled, now 408.6 kilograms, an amount the agency said could be sufficient for nine nuclear weapons if enriched further.

Tensions continue to build in the region amid reports that Israel is planning a strike against Iranian nuclear sites, despite Trump cautioning against the attack.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
