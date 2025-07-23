WORLD
Indian man sets up embassy of fictional country in New Delhi; reality finally catches up
Authorities have recovered multiple doctored photographs showing the accused with world leaders.
Indian police arrest a suspected scammer running a fake embassy near New Delhi. / AP
July 23, 2025

Indian police have arrested a man accused of running a bogus embassy from a rented residential building near the capital, New Delhi, and recovered cars with fake diplomatic plates.

The suspect impersonated an ambassador and allegedly duped people for money by promising overseas employment, said senior police officer Sushil Ghule of Uttar Pradesh state’s special task force in northern India on Wednesday.

According to police, Harshvardhan Jain, 47, claimed to have acted as an adviser or ambassador to entities such as “Seborga” or “Westarctica.”

“Westarctica,” reportedly founded by an ex-US Navy officer, is not recognised by any sovereign state, remains fictional, and claims a portion of Antarctica.

Police recovered multiple doctored photographs showing Jain with world leaders and fake seals of India’s Foreign Ministry and nearly three dozen countries, Ghule said.

Jain was also suspected of illegal money laundering through shell companies abroad, he said. He is also facing charges of forgery, impersonation, and possessing fake documents.

Police recovered four cars bearing fake diplomatic plates and nearly $52,095 and other foreign currencies in cash from Jain’s rented premises, which were adorned with international flags of several nations.

Jain or his lawyer couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

