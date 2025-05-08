Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani has called the Türkiye-Iraq-led Development Road Project "one of the most important initiatives in the Middle East,” emphasising its potential to reshape regional connectivity and economic integration.

Speaking at the “FOCUS: Türkiye-Iraq Relations” programme in the capital Ankara on Thursday, al Sudani said his government wants Türkiye-Iraq ties to serve as a pillar of regional stability.

“We want Türkiye-Iraq ties to be part of the regional stability equation,” he said, highlighting the broader geopolitical significance of cooperation between the two neighbours.

Sudani also criticised Israel's prime minister and warned of rising regional tensions. "The Netanyahu government is trying to drag the region into the flames of war," he said.

During the event, held at Anadolu headquarters, Sudani offered a comprehensive assessment of Türkiye-Iraq relations, addressing their bilateral, regional, and international dimensions.

$30B bilateral trade target

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said Thursday that Türkiye and Iraq will resolutely continue to take new steps to increase their bilateral trade volume to $30 billion, and increase mutual investments.

"I believe that the bilateral and inter-delegation meetings to be held under the chairmanship of our President Erdogan and Iraqi Prime Minister al Sudani will make significant contributions to further advancing Türkiye-Iraq relations, which have been rapidly developing in the political, economic, security and commercial fields in recent years," Bolat wrote on social media.

He emphasised that they will also take new steps to make their connection and trade with Iraq even stronger with the Development Road project and new border gates.

"On this occasion, I welcome the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mr al Sudani, to our country and hope that his visit will make significant contributions to the relations between our countries," he added.

The Development Road is a major trade route linking Iraq and Türkiye through railways, roads, ports, and cities.

Spanning 1,200 kilometres (745 miles), the railway and highway will connect the Great Faw Port, which is set to become the largest port in the Middle East.