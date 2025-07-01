AFRICA
1 min read
Sudan's army 'thwarts' RSF drone attack on air base
The Sudanese army says it has thwarted a drone attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on an air base in northern Sudan.
Sudan's army 'thwarts' RSF drone attack on air base
The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) has been fighting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since mi-d-April 2023. / Photo: Reuters
July 1, 2025

The Sudanese army said on Tuesday that it had thwarted a drone attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on an air base in northern Sudan.

A military statement said that air defences intercepted several suicide drones targeting Merowe Air Base in the Northern State.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF on the army statement.

The army and RSF have been fighting a war since mid-April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 victims and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities.

Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
More than 40,000 children suffering 'acute malnutrition' in Sudan's North Darfur state
Mali sells gold seized from Canadian firm Barrick
Mali's Goita signs law approving extension of his transitional presidency
Côte d'Ivoire 'has sold' 850,000 tonnes of 2025/26 cocoa export contracts
Erdogan to Stocker: Opportunity to end Russia-Ukraine war should not be wasted
Eight people killed in Sudan paramilitary attack on shelter: Doctor
Trump asked five African leaders to accept migrants from US, Reuters reports
UN calls for 'immediate de-escalation' in Libya's capital
Kenyan police who shot man at close range during protests to face murder charge
Another Israeli soldier dies by suicide upon returning from Gaza
Slovakia president to train as soldier for two weeks
DRC-M23 talks headed in 'right direction': Diplomat
Nigeria military kills at least 24 Boko Haram terrorists
Somalia’s finance minister Bihi Egeh named Africa’s best
By Nuri Aden
Four richest Africans wealthier than half the continent – Oxfam
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us