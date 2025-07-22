WORLD
1 min read
Türkiye warns it will intervene against any attempt to divide Syria
"Israel, which does not want to see a stable country in its region, aims to divide Syria," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says.
Türkiye warns it will intervene against any attempt to divide Syria
Türkiye to view any attempt at dividing, destabilizing Syria as direct threat, will intervene: Turkish foreign minister / AA
July 22, 2025

If the non-state groups in Syria move toward division and destabilisation, Türkiye will consider it a direct threat to its national security and will intervene, Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan has said.

“Israel pursues a policy aimed at weakening its region and keeping it in chaos,” Fidan said at a joint news conference with his Salvadoran counterpart, Alexandra Hill, in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

Fidan added that Israel, which does not want to see a stable country in its region, aims to divide Syria.

On July 13, clashes broke out between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze militias in the city of Sweida. Violence escalated, and Israeli air strikes followed, including on Syrian military positions and infrastructure in Damascus.

Israel cited the “protection of Druze communities” as a pretext for its attacks.

Most Druze leaders in Syria, however, have publicly rejected any foreign interference and reaffirmed their commitment to a unified Syrian state.

In response to the escalating violence, the Syrian government announced four ceasefire deals in Sweida, the latest of which was brokered Saturday.

The new Syrian government has been working to reestablish order nationwide since the ouster of former regime leader Bashar al Assad on Dec. 8, 2024.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Afghanistan, Pakistan sign preferential trade deal
Climate crisis poses 'existential threat': ICJ's landmark ruling
Grief deepens as UK families receive 'wrong remains' of Air India crash victims
Over 100 NGOs warn of 'mass starvation' sweeping besieged Gaza
Saudi delegation arrives in Damascus, aims to invest billions: Syrian media
Indian man sets up embassy of fictional country in New Delhi; reality finally catches up
Germany clears final hurdle for Eurofighter jet deal with Türkiye
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Russia expects 'difficult' talks with Ukraine in Istanbul
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us