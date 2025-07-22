If the non-state groups in Syria move toward division and destabilisation, Türkiye will consider it a direct threat to its national security and will intervene, Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan has said.

“Israel pursues a policy aimed at weakening its region and keeping it in chaos,” Fidan said at a joint news conference with his Salvadoran counterpart, Alexandra Hill, in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

Fidan added that Israel, which does not want to see a stable country in its region, aims to divide Syria.

On July 13, clashes broke out between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze militias in the city of Sweida. Violence escalated, and Israeli air strikes followed, including on Syrian military positions and infrastructure in Damascus.

Israel cited the “protection of Druze communities” as a pretext for its attacks.

Most Druze leaders in Syria, however, have publicly rejected any foreign interference and reaffirmed their commitment to a unified Syrian state.

In response to the escalating violence, the Syrian government announced four ceasefire deals in Sweida, the latest of which was brokered Saturday.

The new Syrian government has been working to reestablish order nationwide since the ouster of former regime leader Bashar al Assad on Dec. 8, 2024.