ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
Israel-Iran tensions jolt global markets as oil and gold prices surge
Following the attack, oil prices surged on supply concerns, with Brent crude spiking to $76.3 a barrel — its highest level since February.
Israel-Iran tensions jolt global markets as oil and gold prices surge
Investors focused on geopolitical risks after Israel's latest attack on Iran. / Photo: AP
4 hours ago

The latest escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East caused by Israel’s air strikes on Iran overshadowed the optimism in the global markets provided by US-China trade talks, while concerns of further escalation raised risk sentiment.

While a new US deal with China, its most important trade partner, and growing expectations of a compromise with other countries supported equity markets, investors focused on geopolitical risks after Israel's latest attack on Iran.

Following the attack, sharp movements were seen in Brent oil. With supply concerns, the price of Brent oil rose to $76.3 a barrel, its highest level since February. The barrel price of Brent oil is currently trading at $73.44, up 5.4% as of 0620GMT.

After the ounce price of gold rose to $3,445 on Friday, it stabilised at around $3,425, up 1.1%.

Index futures contracts in Europe started the new day negatively amid rising war concerns. The FTSE 100 futures index in the UK lost 0.3%, the CAC 40 futures index in France and the DAX 40 futures in Germany lost around 1.6%, and the FTSE MIB 30 futures in Italy lost 0.7%.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 index in Japan fell 1.2%, the Kospi index in South Korea 1.3%, the Shanghai Composite index in China 0.7% and the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong 0.8%.

The Israeli strikes began around 3 am local time (2330GMT) and targeted both military and nuclear facilities, as well as residential areas, according to Iranian media reports.

The Israeli army said a total of 200 Israeli planes struck Iran in its early Friday attack.

Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin, an army spokesman, said that 200 Israeli planes had dropped 330 munitions during the strikes.

In response, Iran launched over 100 drones towards Israel in recent hours, and interception efforts are ongoing, he added.

He also confirmed the assassination of several senior Iranian officials in the strikes, including Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps chief Hossein Salami, and Gholam Ali Rashid, a senior commander in the guard.

Both countries have been preparing for potential military confrontation, with Iran reportedly developing counterstrike plans involving ballistic missiles targeting Israeli territory.

RelatedTRT Global - Middle East on the edge: Trump pulls out US personnel on Israel-Iran tensions
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Dozens killed, many still missing after boats capsize in Lake Tumba, DRC
Egypt detains over 200 activists day before Gaza solidarity march
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Air India tragedy: Deadliest aviation disaster in a decade claims over 240 lives
Türkiye, Azerbaijan to hold joint military drills in Nakhchivan
Middle East on the edge: Trump pulls out US personnel on Israel-Iran tensions
By Murat Sofuoglu
In pictures: Devastating aftermath of the Air India plane crash
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Worldwide responses pour in after Air India plane crash
Air India crash brings Boeing 787’s safety record under scrutiny again
A timeline of the 21st century's worst aviation disasters
Istanbul’s iconic Rami Library among finalists for 2025 Aga Khan Architecture Award
German defence minister visits Ukraine for talks on weapons support
Iran eyes new enrichment site after IAEA rebuke; China appeals for calm
North Korea stops border broadcasts after South halts anti-Pyongyang messages: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us