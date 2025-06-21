BIZTECH
1 min read
Trump calls Fed chief Powell 'dumb' and hints at firing him soon
US President Trump said lower interest rates could save the US up to $1 trillion yearly as the Fed kept rates steady.
Trump calls Fed chief Powell 'dumb' and hints at firing him soon
Trump has repeatedly demanded the Fed cut interest rates. / Anadolu Agency
June 21, 2025

President Donald Trump again aimed at Fed Chair Jerome Powell, accusing him of harming the US economy by refusing to lower interest rates.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump stated that cutting interest rates to between 1 percent and 2 percent could save the US up to $1 trillion per year, as of Friday.

Calling Powell "a dumb guy, and an obvious Trump Hater," he said his predecessor, Joe Biden, should not have reappointed him.

"I don’t know why the Board doesn’t override this Total and Complete Moron! Maybe, just maybe, I’ll have to change my mind about firing him? But regardless, his Term ends shortly!" he added.

The Fed held its benchmark federal funds rate unchanged Wednesday between the 4.25 percent - 4.50 percent target range, in line with market estimates.

Trump has repeatedly demanded that the Fed cut interest rates, citing moves by the European central banks and warned that delays could stall the US economy.

The president labelled Powell "stupid," and said he is considering appointing himself as Fed chair, as he expressed dissatisfaction with Powell’s handling of the job.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump downplays impact of short-term recession in US
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Between Israel and Iran, who rules the roost in the Mideast?
By Murat Sofuoglu
The Limits of Alliance: Why Iran Isn't Worth a War for Putin
By Salman Niyazi
Erasing a people: How India’s bulldozer politics targets its Muslim poor
By Kavitha Iyer
New Delhi refuses to sign SCO statement after members only condemn terrorism in Balochistan
Muslims mark Islamic New Year
Indian drone maker raises $100m as New Delhi eyes increased reliance on UAVs
Israel took his eye, his leg - and then his life
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US must work with Syria’s new leadership, says US CENTCOM nominee
Türkiye to expand layered air defence system with ‘steel dome’ investment
An explosion and ensuing stampede kill 29 children in a Central African Republic school
Iran’s supreme leader claims victory over Israel, says it ‘almost collapsed’
Safeguarding Ayasofya Mosque: Türkiye begins a new chapter in the monument’s long history
No show in India: Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaar Ji 3 sparks backlash over Pakistani co-star
Here's what happened in previous Japan-US tariff talks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us