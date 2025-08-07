WORLD
1 min read
Trump pledges 'a lot more' secondary sanctions on nations that purchase Russian oil after India hit
US president says more countries could face tariffs for buying Russian oil, with China among potential targets
Trump pledges 'a lot more' secondary sanctions on nations that purchase Russian oil after India hit
Trump vows 'a lot more' secondary sanctions after targeting India over Russian oil / AP
a day ago

US President Donald Trump has said his administration will impose "a lot more" secondary sanctions on nations that continue purchasing Russian oil, hours after announcing new penalties on India.

"You’re going to see a lot more. You’re going to see so much secondary sanctions," Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday, suggesting that China could be among the next countries targeted.

"Could happen. Depends on how we do. Could happen," Trump said when asked whether Beijing would face similar measures, referencing ongoing trade talks with China that he claimed are making progress.

Earlier in the day, Trump signed an executive order imposing an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian imports in response to what he described as New Delhi’s "continued resale and profiteering" from Russian crude oil.

Recommended

The tariffs are set to take effect in 21 days.

RelatedTRT Global - In trade talks, Modi may not benefit from any diplomatic goodwill or personal rapport with Trump

The order also tasks Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent with identifying any other nations "directly or indirectly" importing Russian oil.

The announcement comes one day after Trump said the US would "make that determination" on further sanctions following a visit to Moscow by special envoy Steve Witkoff for talks with Russian officials.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
In 'The Phoenix of Gaza', Alhelou shows us the city before it was buried beneath bombs
By Kazim Alam
UAE denies Sudan's claims of bombing an Emirati plane with dozens of Colombian mercenaries on board
No room for bargaining or concessions at any stage of terror-free Türkiye process: Erdogan
Indonesia probes former Israeli soldiers over illegal luxury villa business in Bali
Indonesia readies island medical centre for 2,000 wounded Palestinians in Gaza
Israel uses Microsoft to store “a million calls an hour” of Palestinian phone data: investigation
Roadside bomb kills two police officers in northwest Pakistan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Harvard scientists warn of major setbacks after Trump halts research funding
Fewer babies continue to haunt Japan as population sees record fall in 2024
Myanmar's acting President U Myint Swe dies at 74
ChatGPT giving teens dangerous advice on drugs, alcohol and suicide: study
India will not compromise interests of farmers, Modi says amid Trump's tariff salvo
Pakistan's deadly monsoon floods that killed over 300 were worsened by climate crisis: study
As Trump tariffs hit global imports, US economy starts to show cracks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us