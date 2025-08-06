WORLD
3 min read
'I am not going to humiliate myself': Lula refuses to call Trump over 50% tariffs on Brazil
The Brazilian president says he won’t call Trump until his “intuition” tells him the US president is ready to talk and floats plans to initiate a BRICS-led joint response to the 'devastating' tariffs.
'I am not going to humiliate myself': Lula refuses to call Trump over 50% tariffs on Brazil
Trump imposed a 50% tariff on Brazilian goods Wednesday, calling Bolsonaro’s coup trial a “witch hunt” against his far-right ally / TRT World
August 6, 2025

As US tariffs on Brazilian goods jumped to 50 percent, Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva told Reuters in an interview that he saw no room for direct talks with US President Donald Trump, which he believes would turn into a "humiliation" for him.

Brazil is not about to announce reciprocal tariffs, he said on Wednesday.

Nor will his government give up on cabinet-level talks. But Lula himself is in no rush to ring the White House.

"The day my intuition says Trump is ready to talk, I won't hesitate to call him," Lula said in an interview from his presidential residence in Brasilia.

"But today my intuition says he doesn't want to talk. And I'm not going to humiliate myself."

Despite Brazil’s exports facing one of the highest tariffs imposed by Trump, the new US trade barriers look unlikely to derail Latin America’s largest economy, giving Lula more room to stand his ground against Trump than most Western leaders.

RelatedTRT Global - Brazil's Lula vows to challenge US tariffs at WTO, invites Trump to COP30

Lula described US-Brazil relations at a 200-year nadir after Trump tied the new tariff to his demand for an end to the prosecution of right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is standing trial for plotting to overturn the 2022 election.

Recommended

The president said Brazil’s Supreme Court, which is hearing the case against Bolsonaro, "does not care what Trump says, and it should not," adding that Bolsonaro should face another trial for provoking Trump’s intervention, calling the right-wing former president a "traitor to the homeland".

"We had already pardoned the US intervention in the 1964 coup," said Lula, who got his political start as a union leader protesting against the military government that followed.

"But this now is not a small intervention. It’s the president of the United States thinking he can dictate rules for a sovereign country like Brazil. It’s unacceptable."

Lula said his ministers were struggling to open talks with US peers, so his government was focused on domestic measures to cushion the economic blow of US tariffs while maintaining "fiscal responsibility".

He also said he was planning to call leaders from the BRICS group of developing nations, starting with India and China, to discuss the possibility of a joint response to US tariffs.

Lula also described plans to create a new national policy for Brazil’s strategic mineral resources, treating them as a matter of "national sovereignty" to break with a history of mining exports that added little value in Brazil.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
In 'The Phoenix of Gaza', Alhelou shows us the city before it was buried beneath bombs
By Kazim Alam
UAE denies Sudan's claims of bombing an Emirati plane with dozens of Colombian mercenaries on board
No room for bargaining or concessions at any stage of terror-free Türkiye process: Erdogan
Indonesia probes former Israeli soldiers over illegal luxury villa business in Bali
Indonesia readies island medical centre for 2,000 wounded Palestinians in Gaza
Israel uses Microsoft to store “a million calls an hour” of Palestinian phone data: investigation
Roadside bomb kills two police officers in northwest Pakistan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Harvard scientists warn of major setbacks after Trump halts research funding
Fewer babies continue to haunt Japan as population sees record fall in 2024
Myanmar's acting President U Myint Swe dies at 74
ChatGPT giving teens dangerous advice on drugs, alcohol and suicide: study
India will not compromise interests of farmers, Modi says amid Trump's tariff salvo
Pakistan's deadly monsoon floods that killed over 300 were worsened by climate crisis: study
As Trump tariffs hit global imports, US economy starts to show cracks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us