WORLD
2 min read
Thailand, Cambodia agree to remove troops from disputed border area
Thai PM says there is a mutual understanding to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.
Thailand, Cambodia agree to remove troops from disputed border area
FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra spoke with her Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet to swiftly de-escalate at the border. “We have a mutual understanding to resolve the situation as quickly as possible and prevent further incidents,” Paetongtarn said. / Reuters
a day ago

Thailand and Cambodia on Thursday agreed to move back troops from the disputed area after border clashes between the two countries, according to local media reports.

The agreement came during a meeting between the Thai Army Commander-in-Chief General Pana Klaewplodthuk and his Cambodian counterpart, General Mao Sophan, held at the Chong Chom Pass in Surin province, Thai PBS World reported.

The two sides agreed to move their troops 200 meters back from a spot in a disputed area near Thailand’s border in Ubon Ratchathani province.

Earlier, Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra spoke with her Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet to swiftly de-escalate at the border.

TRT Global - China and Cambodia conduct joint military drills at expanded naval base

The Ream Naval Base in Cambodia now hosts joint military drills between China and Cambodia, signaling stronger defence ties.

🔗


“We have a mutual understanding to resolve the situation as quickly as possible and prevent further incidents,” Paetongtarn told reporters. She added that her relations with Hun remain cordial.

Early Wednesday, Thai and Cambodian troops engaged in a brief gunfight in their undemarcated border area, with no casualties reported.

The incident, lasting 10 minutes, was reported in the disputed area lying across Cambodia’s Preah Vihear province and the northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani in Thailand.

The area in Cambodia’s Choam Ksan district and Chong Bok border pass in Thailand is undemarcated, and the two Southeast Asian neighbors have overlapping claims on the territory.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US-Russia war of words: Just bluster or real threat?
US-Russia war of words: Just bluster or real threat?
By Zeynep Conkar
Steve Witkoff's Gaza truce plan allows Israel to resume genocide after 60 days
Steve Witkoff's Gaza truce plan allows Israel to resume genocide after 60 days
Ben & Jerry's says Israel is carrying out genocide in Gaza
Ben & Jerry's says Israel is carrying out genocide in Gaza
Nearly 7,000 UN jobs at risk with proposed 20% budget cut — internal memo
Nearly 7,000 UN jobs at risk with proposed 20% budget cut — internal memo
US signals global suspension of foreign student visa processing will be brief
US signals global suspension of foreign student visa processing will be brief
US court restores major portions of Trump tariffs in temporary ruling
US court restores major portions of Trump tariffs in temporary ruling
Russia awaits Kiev’s nod for Istanbul peace talks
Russia awaits Kiev’s nod for Istanbul peace talks
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Italy offers to treat injured Palestinian boy who lost 9 siblings in Israeli strike
Italy offers to treat injured Palestinian boy who lost 9 siblings in Israeli strike
Trump’s threatened ban on foreign students casts shadow over Harvard graduation ceremony
Trump’s threatened ban on foreign students casts shadow over Harvard graduation ceremony
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Erdogan sends off Türkiye’s first floating gas production platform to Black Sea
Erdogan sends off Türkiye’s first floating gas production platform to Black Sea
Saudi Arabia uses AI to enhance Hajj pilgrim services
Saudi Arabia uses AI to enhance Hajj pilgrim services
Thailand, Cambodia agree to remove troops from disputed border area
Thailand, Cambodia agree to remove troops from disputed border area
On Istanbul conquest anniversary, Erdogan says Türkiye ‘redefining modern warfare’
On Istanbul conquest anniversary, Erdogan says Türkiye ‘redefining modern warfare’
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us