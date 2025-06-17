ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
"We call on all parties to work towards peace," says WHO chief Tedros.
WHO concerned over civilian deaths, health risks from Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear site
As tensions heighten between Iran and Israel, the WHO chief called for de-escalation and diplomacy. / AA
The World Health Organization (WHO) chief has expressed deep concern over the recent escalation between Israel and Iran, warning of its devastating toll on civilians and potential health risks associated with nuclear site attacks.

"The escalation of violence between Israel and Iran is extremely concerning - and is costing the lives of civilians, including children," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on X on Tuesday.

"The growing number of injured civilians are also distressing."

He added that WHO is "particularly concerned" about reports of strikes near nuclear facilities. "Targeting of nuclear sites … may have immediate and long-term impacts on the environment and health of people in Iran and across the region," he warned.

As tensions heighten, the WHO chief called for de-escalation and diplomacy. "We call on all parties to work towards peace. The most courageous choose peace," he wrote.

Regional tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched air strikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Iranian missile attacks since then.

Iran said at least 224 people have been killed and over 1,000 others wounded in the Israeli assault.​​​​​​​

