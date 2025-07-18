The Syrian presidency has called for restraint amid reports that Israel and Syria have agreed to a ceasefire supported by US, Türkiye, Jordan, and neighbours.

Earlier, the Syrian government announced plans to deploy specialised forces to the southern province of Sweida, where violent clashes between Druze and Bedouin groups have intensified in recent days.



On Friday, US Ambassador to Ankara Tom Barrack posted on X, "Israeli Prime Minister @Netanyahu and Syrian President @SyPresidency supported by the U.S.A. @SecRubio have agreed to a ceasefire embraced by Türkiye, Jordan and its neighbors."

Barrack also serves as the US special envoy for Syria.

The latest development comes as the Syrian presidency blamed the violence on the "expansion of illegal armed groups that have used weapons as a means to impose their will, directly endangering the lives of civilians, including children, women, and the elderly."

The presidency called on all sides to "exercise self-restraint and prioritise reason," and said competent authorities would dispatch specialised units to restore calm in coordination with political and security measures.

Fighting erupted on Sunday as limited skirmishes between Bedouin Arab tribes and local Druze factions. It quickly escalated into armed clashes involving regime forces, leading to retaliatory attacks by Druze fighters that reportedly killed dozens of soldiers.

A temporary ceasefire was reached but later collapsed.

"Must exercise reason"



Following the escalation, Israel intensified airstrikes across Syria under the pretext of protecting Druze communities, targeting four provinces, including Sweida and Damascus.

Strikes on Wednesday hit military installations, including the General Staff headquarters and the presidential palace in the capital, killing at least three people and injuring dozens.

Amid the worsening violence, Lebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt called for an immediate ceasefire in Sweida.

"I propose a ceasefire in southern Syria to initiate dialogue between the state and Sweida’s community," he said during an extraordinary meeting of the Druze Sectarian Council in Beirut.

Jumblatt also demanded the formation of an investigation committee into recent events, and rejected any calls for separatism by factions in Sweida.

"Sweida is an inseparable part of Syria," he said, while also condemning Israel’s latest attacks on Syria and its "daily assault against Lebanon."

Jumblatt urged restraint, adding, "We must exercise reason before issuing positions or condemnations regarding what is happening in Syria."