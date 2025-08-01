WORLD
Iran calls Western claims of overseas assassination and kidnapping plots 'baseless'
Iranian foreign ministry calls the accusations “blatant fabrications”.
Iranian FM spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei called the claims “baseless” and a bid to divert attention from “the genocide in occupied Palestine.” / AA
August 1, 2025

Iran on Friday rejected accusations by the US and more than a dozen of its allies that Tehran had attempted to kill or kidnap dissidents, journalists and officials in Western countries.

In a statement, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei described the claims as "baseless", calling them "an attempt to divert public attention from the most pressing issue of the day, the genocide in occupied Palestine".

Western governments including the United States, Britain, France and Germany condemned in a joint statement on Thursday "the growing number of state threats from Iranian intelligence services in our respective territories".

"We are united in our opposition to the attempts of Iranian intelligence services to kill, kidnap, and harass people in Europe and North America in clear violation of our sovereignty," they said.

"These services are increasingly collaborating with international criminal organisations to target journalists, dissidents, Jewish citizens, and current and former officials in Europe and North America."

Baqaei said the accusations were "blatant fabrications... designed as part of a malicious Iranophobia campaign aimed at exerting pressure on the great Iranian nation".

Accusations have long been made against Iran of targeting dissidents abroad through espionage and intimidation, with political opponents often being targeted.

In Germany, authorities have repeatedly uncovered Iranian intelligence plots, including a 2018 case where a Pakistani student was convicted for spying on behalf of Iran’s Quds Force, gathering information on Jewish and Israeli institutions.

In France, Iranian intelligence was implicated in a foiled 2018 bomb plot allegedly targeting a MEK rally near Paris, leading to the expulsion of an Iranian diplomat and heightened tensions between Tehran and European governments.

