Zelenskyy says Ukraine will expand its production of unmanned and long-range capabilities.
Zelenskyy emphasises there will be an expansion in the domestic production of unmanned and long-range capabilities. / Reuters
May 27, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Kiev is increasing its drone and missile production and will respond "symmetrically" to Russian attacks.

"The agenda included planning our actions, readiness to respond to Russian strikes, and taking preventive measures," Zelenskyy said on Tuesday following an extended meeting with top military officials, emphasising that Ukraine will expand domestic production of unmanned and long-range capabilities.

He added that new agreements with European countries are in preparation "to attract investment into Ukrainian production," particularly for unmanned systems and long-range weapons to reinforce Ukraine's front-line defence.

"The prospect is to respond symmetrically to all Russian threats," Zelenskyy said. "They in Russia must feel the consequences of what they are doing against Ukraine. And they will."

TRT Global - Trump warns Putin is 'playing with fire' amid escalating Russian strikes on Ukraine

Trump blasts Putin over Ukraine strikes as diplomacy shows faint signs of progress.

🔗

Russia repels Ukrainian drones

Russian air defences destroyed or intercepted 112 Ukrainian drones over a three-hour period, most of them over central or southern regions, the Russian Defence Ministry said early on Wednesday.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said six Ukrainian drones were repelled while heading for the Russian capital. Recovery crews were examining fragments on the ground, he said.

Russia also said that its massive aerial assaults on Ukraine in recent days were a "response" to escalating Ukrainian drone strikes on its own civilians, accusing Kiev of trying to "disrupt" peace efforts.

Moscow, which has rejected proposals from Kiev and its Western allies for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire, fired hundreds of drones at Ukraine between late Friday and early Monday.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
