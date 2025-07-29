WORLD
US government employees can persuade colleagues to convert religion: Trump memo
Federal employees may now display religious symbols, form prayer groups, and promote personal faith at work under new guidelines backed by President Trump.
US President Donald Trump / AP
14 hours ago

The administration of United States President Donald Trump has issued a new memo allowing federal employees to openly promote their religious beliefs at work. 

Released on July 28 by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), the US government’s human resource agency, the memo outlines a broad set of protections aimed at reinforcing “religious freedom” across the federal workforce.

Agency employees may seek to "persuade others of the correctness of their own religious views" in the office, Scott Kupor, director of the OPM, wrote in a statement, cited by Reuters.

Supervisors can attempt to invite their employees to their religion, so long as the efforts aren’t “harassing in nature,” according to the statement. Agencies can't discipline their employees for declining to talk to their coworkers about their religious views.

“During a break, an employee may engage another in polite discussion of why his faith is correct and why the non-adherent should re-think his religious beliefs. However, if the nonadherent requests such attempts to stop, the employee should honour the request,” the memo added.

“An employee may invite another to worship at her church despite being belonging to a different faith.”

As per the five-page memo, federal employees are now permitted to: display religious symbols, such as Bibles, crosses, or prayer beads, at their workspaces, join or organise prayer groups during non-duty hours, discuss or share their faith with colleagues, including efforts to persuade and request religious accommodations, including telework or flexible hours, particularly for religious observances.

The memo emphasises that supervisors may also express religious beliefs, provided they do not coerce employees or imply official endorsement.

It builds on longstanding protections in US law, including the First Amendment and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits religious discrimination.

The memo represents the latest effort to expand the role of religion in the federal workplace.

“Federal employees should never have to choose between their faith and their career,” Kupor said in a press statement.

OPM in mid-July said agency workers can get permission to work from home or adjust their hours to accommodate religious prayers, after previously demanding that workers report to offices full-time.

Supporters say the policy strengthens freedom of religion in the public sector. Critics argue it could encourage proselytising and compromise the separation of religion and government in official workplaces.

This latest move is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to elevate religious expression in public institutions, following the creation of a White House Faith Office and other initiatives focused on combating what it calls “anti-religious bias” in government.

A large part of evangelical Christians voted for Trump.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
