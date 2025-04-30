Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree restoring the historical name "Stalingrad" to the international airport in the city of Volgograd.

"In order to commemorate the victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War of 1941–1945, I hereby decree that Volgograd International Airport be assigned the historical name 'Stalingrad'," read the decree published by the Kremlin late Tuesday (April 29, 2025).

The move comes decades after a nationwide effort to distance the country from Soviet leader Joseph Stalin’s legacy. Following Stalin’s death in 1953, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev initiated a policy of “de-Stalinisation” , aiming to dismantle the cult of personality around Stalin and address the repressions and excesses of his rule.

This included the 1961 renaming of Stalingrad to Volgograd, reflecting a broader shift in Soviet political and historical thinking.

Putin’s latest decision to rename Volgograd’s airport as Stalingrad International Airport is far more than a bureaucratic change. It’s a symbolically charged move, steeped in history, national pride, and political messaging.

But why now? And why the airport — not the city itself?

Here’s what you need to know.

A name that echoes through history

The airport’s new name resurrects “Stalingrad,” the Soviet-era name for Volgograd (used from 1925 to 1961), most famously tied to the Battle of Stalingrad, one of the most brutal and pivotal confrontations of World War II. The Soviet victory there, which turned the tide against Nazi Germany, came at a staggering cost of nearly 2 million lives.

By naming the airport after Stalingrad, the Kremlin is invoking a potent symbol of Soviet resilience and heroism — a message aligned with the upcoming 80th anniversary of Victory Day on May 9, a key date on Russia’s patriotic calendar.

Stalin’s shadow: Divisive legacy

While the Battle of Stalingrad evokes pride, the name also evokes Joseph Stalin, under whose leadership the city was so named. Stalin's legacy remains deeply divisive: he’s credited with industrialising the Soviet Union and leading it to victory in WWII — but also condemned for mass purges, forced collectivisation, and brutal repression that killed millions.

The renaming of the airport, not the city, reflects a calibrated political decision: it nods to Soviet glory without fully rehabilitating Stalin’s image. According to Russian polls , most Volgograd residents oppose reverting the city’s name to Stalingrad — suggesting the Kremlin is testing limits with symbolic gestures rather than sweeping changes.

Domestic politics: Veterans, nationalism, and wartime narratives

The move was framed as a response to veterans' requests, particularly those who served in Ukraine. Putin underscored this by stating, “Their word is law for me,” bolstering his image as a leader who listens to “heroic” constituencies. This ties the symbolic weight of Stalingrad to current Russian military engagements — especially in Ukraine.

Putin has consistently portrayed the war in Ukraine as a fight against “neo-Nazism,” likening it to the WWII struggle. Renaming the airport to “Stalingrad” reinforces this narrative and strengthens nationalistic sentiment at home amid international criticism and sanctions.

Not an isolated case

This renaming isn’t a one-off. Since 2013, Volgograd has temporarily adopted the name Stalingrad during major WWII commemorations. And in 2023, municipal deputies in the Volgograd voted to temporarily rename the city "Stalingrad" for 10 days each year.

These temporary gestures have laid the groundwork for more permanent symbols — such as the airport renaming — without triggering widespread resistance.

Elsewhere in Russia, symbols of Stalin’s era persist or have been revived:

Stalin Avenue still exists in Dagestanskiye Ogni, Dagestan, although the bust of Stalin was removed in 2021 — the last major avenue officially bearing his name.

In Slavyanka, a Siberian village, all 25 side streets are named “Generalissimo Stalin” — an unusual and hyper-local initiative.

Attempts to erect busts of Stalin have been made, though not always approved by authorities.

These examples reveal a broader trend of soft rehabilitation of Stalin-era symbolism, particularly tied to the WWII legacy.

International optics: A defiant signal

Globally, the name “Stalingrad” draws mixed reactions. While some recall the USSR’s key role in defeating Nazism, others associate it with Stalin’s authoritarian rule and mass repression. The renaming could be seen as provocative, especially to countries like Ukraine and Poland, where Stalin’s legacy is viewed harshly.

The move may be interpreted by the West as a sign of historical revisionism or geopolitical defiance, especially amid Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine and souring ties with NATO.

Low-cost, high-impact symbolism

Crucially, renaming the airport — rather than the city — is a strategic compromise. It avoids the logistical and financial burdens of a city-wide name change while still making a strong symbolic statement. It also allows the Kremlin to test public and international reaction without crossing certain lines.

By anchoring the new name to the airport, the Kremlin achieves a patriotic revival of a powerful historical reference — reinforcing Russia’s WWII narrative, boosting nationalism, and honouring veterans — without triggering mass opposition.

The renaming of Volgograd’s airport to Stalingrad International is part of a calculated political script: revive Soviet-era pride, reframe contemporary conflicts through the lens of WWII heroism, and manage domestic sentiment while sending an unmistakable message abroad.

It’s a symbolic flight path — one that touches down squarely on the runway of Russia’s contested historical memory and current geopolitical ambitions.