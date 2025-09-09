A constant stream of Palestinians fled in tractors, carts and overloaded vans down a coastal road in central Gaza, the latest mass displacement as Israel intensified its assault on the territory's main city.

Those escaping the offensive on Gaza City left behind them a scene of utter devastation, where smoke from the aftermath of Israeli strikes wafted behind buildings that had already been reduced to rubble.

The United Nations estimates that nearly a million people live in Gaza City and its surroundings — the Palestinian territory's largest urban centre, which the Israeli military is gearing up to seize.

The army on Tuesday told all residents to leave immediately and head southwards, saying it would act with "great force" in the city.

"We were forcibly displaced to the southern Gaza Strip under intensified shelling," said Saeb al-Mobayed, who was fleeing Gaza City along the coastal road.

"Many buildings have been destroyed," he told AFP. "Mosques near areas sheltering displaced people were also targeted, forcing us to leave."

Israel has come under mounting international pressure to end its offensive in Gaza, where the vast majority of the population has been displaced at least once in nearly two years of war.

Some of those forced into their latest move travelled on trucks and tractor-pulled trailers piled high with people and household furniture, while others had little choice but to push heavy carts by hand.

Ahmed Shamlakh, who had also been displaced from Gaza City, pleaded for an end to the war and for crossings into the Palestinian territory to be opened.

"Allow life to return to normal as it was before — it's enough," he said.

The Israeli military is telling Palestinians to head to a "humanitarian zone" in the southern coastal area of Al-Mawasi, where it says aid, medical care and humanitarian infrastructure will be provided.

Israel first declared the area a safe zone early in the war, but has carried out repeated strikes on it since then, saying it is targeting Hamas.

Palestinians have said the journey south is prohibitively expensive and that there is no more space to pitch tents in the designated zones.