Israel's military has conducted a strike on Qatar, targeting a residential neighbourhood housing senior Hamas peace negotiators — an attack marking the latest instance of Israel breaching the territorial integrity and sovereignty of a Middle Eastern country which Israeli media reports suggest occurred with US approval.
Qatar, a major US ally hosting the Al Udeid Air Base, immediately condemned "the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the political bureau of Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha."
Doha affirmed that it will not tolerate "this reckless Israeli behaviour and its continued tampering with regional security, as well as any action targeting its security and sovereignty."
Hamas said its negotiators were discussing US President Donald Trump's ceasefire offer, which Trump has characterised as the ultimatum to the Palestinian resistance movement before Israel accelerates its genocide in entire Gaza.
Hamas also said Trump's proposal was a "deception" to lure members into a meeting for an Israeli attack.
Reuters news agency said Hamas sources told them the delegation negotiating on a ceasefire had survived the Israeli attack.
The US Embassy in Doha has issued a shelter-in-place order for Americans following the strikes, marking the first official US response, though no direct comment on prior knowledge was made public.
Multiple reports from Israeli and international media outlets indicate that the operation —described by Israel as a "precise strike" targeting senior Hamas figures, including chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya — was coordinated with or approved by the US administration under President Trump.
Israeli Channel 12 reported that an Israeli official confirmed Washington was notified prior to the strike, and Trump gave a "green light" for the operation
Middle East Eye noted that the air strikes in Doha were "pre-coordinated with the US administration."
Ynet News also reported that an Israeli official confirmed the US was notified before the strike, and Trump gave Israel the go-ahead.
US broadcaster CNN, citing an Israeli official, said the US was informed ahead of the strike on Qatar.
Netanyahu scuttles another peace offer?
Qatari, Egyptian and US mediators have strived for a ceasefire for months, yet Israeli officials have consistently dismissed or ignored attempts to halt the genocide in besieged Gaza.
Hamas recently accepted a ceasefire proposal by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, that would have secured the release of some captives from Gaza.
However, Israel and the US withdrew after Netanyahu demanded the complete release of captives and Hamas's total surrender.
Earlier on Sunday, Trump warned Hamas to accept his terms of an agreement, saying: "The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well. I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one!"
The White House has not reacted to Israeli attacks on Qatar or media claims that the US knew about the strikes.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is due to address the media later today.
A statement from from Netanyahu's office called the attack on Qatar "a wholly independent Israeli operation".
"Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility," it said.