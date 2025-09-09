Israel's military has conducted a strike on Qatar, targeting a residential neighbourhood housing senior Hamas peace negotiators — an attack marking the latest instance of Israel breaching the territorial integrity and sovereignty of a Middle Eastern country which Israeli media reports suggest occurred with US approval.

Qatar, a major US ally hosting the Al Udeid Air Base, immediately condemned "the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the political bureau of Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha."

Doha affirmed that it will not tolerate "this reckless Israeli behaviour and its continued tampering with regional security, as well as any action targeting its security and sovereignty."

Hamas said its negotiators were discussing US President Donald Trump's ceasefire offer, which Trump has characterised as the ultimatum to the Palestinian resistance movement before Israel accelerates its genocide in entire Gaza.

Hamas also said Trump's proposal was a "deception" to lure members into a meeting for an Israeli attack.

Reuters news agency said Hamas sources told them the delegation negotiating on a ceasefire had survived the Israeli attack.

The US Embassy in Doha has issued a shelter-in-place order for Americans following the strikes, marking the first official US response, though no direct comment on prior knowledge was made public.

Multiple reports from Israeli and international media outlets indicate that the operation —described by Israel as a "precise strike" targeting senior Hamas figures, including chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya — was coordinated with or approved by the US administration under President Trump.

Israeli Channel 12 reported that an Israeli official confirmed Washington was notified prior to the strike, and Trump gave a "green light" for the operation

Middle East Eye noted that the air strikes in Doha were "pre-coordinated with the US administration."

Ynet News also reported that an Israeli official confirmed the US was notified before the strike, and Trump gave Israel the go-ahead.

US broadcaster CNN, citing an Israeli official, said the US was informed ahead of the strike on Qatar.