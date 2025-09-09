Türkiye has condemned Israel's attack targeting the Hamas negotiation delegation in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Targeting the Hamas negotiation delegation while ceasefire talks are ongoing demonstrates that Israel’s aim is not to achieve peace but to prolong the war, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Tuesday.

"With this attack, Qatar, serving as a mediator in the ceasefire negotiations, has now been added to the list of countries targeted by Israel in the region.

This constitutes clear evidence of Israel’s expansionist policy in the region and its adoption of terrorism as a state policy," the statement added.

"We stand with Qatar in the face of this heinous attack that targeted its sovereignty and security," the ministry said.

Türkiye once again calls upon the international community to put pressure on Israel to halt its ongoing aggression in Palestine and the region, the statement stressed.

High-ranking Turkish officials also criticised the assault, stressing the need for international pressure.