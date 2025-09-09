WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Türkiye stands with Qatar after Israel attacks Hamas delegation in Doha
Türkiye has called upon the international community to put pressure on Israel to halt its ongoing aggression in Palestine and the region.
Türkiye stands with Qatar after Israel attacks Hamas delegation in Doha
Türkiye once again calls upon the international community to put pressure on Israel. / AA
September 9, 2025

Türkiye has condemned Israel's attack targeting the Hamas negotiation delegation in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Targeting the Hamas negotiation delegation while ceasefire talks are ongoing demonstrates that Israel’s aim is not to achieve peace but to prolong the war, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Tuesday.

"With this attack, Qatar, serving as a mediator in the ceasefire negotiations, has now been added to the list of countries targeted by Israel in the region.

This constitutes clear evidence of Israel’s expansionist policy in the region and its adoption of terrorism as a state policy," the statement added.

"We stand with Qatar in the face of this heinous attack that targeted its sovereignty and security," the ministry said.

Türkiye once again calls upon the international community to put pressure on Israel to halt its ongoing aggression in Palestine and the region, the statement stressed.

High-ranking Turkish officials also criticised the assault, stressing the need for international pressure.

Recommended

‘Blow to peaceful diplomacy’

Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said the attack “is a blow to peaceful diplomacy, which relies on mediation to resolve conflicts.”

Parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus described it as “a clear violation of international law and the sovereignty of our brother Qatar.”

Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran said the “international community can no longer remain silent on Israel’s aggressive policies and must stand with law and justice.”

Israel's military said it conducted a “precise strike targeting the senior leadership” of the Palestinian group, as multiple explosions were heard in Doha.

A Hamas source told Al Jazeera that the strike occurred while a delegation was meeting to discuss a US-backed ceasefire proposal for Gaza.

RelatedTRT World - Israel attacks Hamas leaders gathered in Qatar to discuss ceasefire
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Hamas calls US 'accomplice' in Israel's Qatar attack as funerals held in Doha
US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties
US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing
Netanyahu vows 'no Palestinian state' as he approves illegal West Bank settlement plan
UNSC condemns attack on Doha but avoids naming Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UAE president's Gulf visit aims for regional coordination following Israeli attack on Doha: aide
Israel's terrorist attack on truce negotiators in Qatar won't change Gaza ceasefire demands: Hamas
Israeli attack on Qatar should be a 'wake-up call' for region: Turkish parliament speaker
European Parliament backs Gaza resolution, eyes suspension of Israel support
Ireland to skip Eurovision 2026 over Israel's participation; Slovenia, Spain to follow
US officials on the hunt for Kirk's shooter
Qatar holds funeral for victims of Israel's Doha attack
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us