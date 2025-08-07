United States President Donald Trump has demanded that Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan resign "immediately" over alleged ties to Chinese companies with military connections.

"The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday.

"There is no other solution to this problem," he said.

Trump's demand follows concerns about Tan's reported investments in Chinese semiconductor firms allegedly linked to the Chinese Communist Party and People's Liberation Army.

Republican Senator Tom Cotton raised similar concerns in a letter to Intel's board on Wednesday, questioning Tan's ability to fulfil obligations under US government grants like the CHIPS Act, given his China connections.