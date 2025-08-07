WORLD
Brazil's Bolsonaro appeals house arrest order over Trump-linked case
Lawyers deny ex-president violated restraining orders, ask Supreme Court to review decision.
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro leaves the Liberal Party headquarters in Brasilia / Reuters
Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has appealed a house arrest order issued earlier this week by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, according to a legal document seen by Reuters.

Bolsonaro's lawyers argued in their filing on Wednesday that he had not violated any restraining orders previously imposed on him and called for the full Supreme Court to vote on the matter.

The former president was placed under house arrest on Monday after Justice Moraes cited alleged non-compliance with court orders related to Bolsonaro's purported attempt to involve US President Donald Trump in his legal troubles.

Bolsonaro’s legal team had earlier announced their intention to challenge the order.

In the appeal, they denied any wrongdoing and said the court should reconsider the ruling through a broader panel of justices.

The house arrest adds to a growing list of legal issues facing Bolsonaro, who has been under investigation for multiple alleged abuses of power during and after his presidency.

