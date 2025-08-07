Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has appealed a house arrest order issued earlier this week by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, according to a legal document seen by Reuters.

Bolsonaro's lawyers argued in their filing on Wednesday that he had not violated any restraining orders previously imposed on him and called for the full Supreme Court to vote on the matter.

The former president was placed under house arrest on Monday after Justice Moraes cited alleged non-compliance with court orders related to Bolsonaro's purported attempt to involve US President Donald Trump in his legal troubles.

Bolsonaro’s legal team had earlier announced their intention to challenge the order.