3 min read
Israel's army ordered to follow government decisions on Gaza as occupation debate deepens
Israeli military faces pressure to expand Gaza offensive amid reports of rift with top commanders over full occupation plan
a day ago

Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, has said the military must carry out any decisions made by the government in Gaza, following reports of growing internal disagreements over the prospect of a full occupation of the blockaded enclave.

The statement came as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepared to convene his security cabinet on Thursday to finalise a decision on expanding Israel’s genocide in Gaza, which is now nearing its 23rd month.

Netanyahu has said defeating Hamas remains a precondition to freeing hostages still held in Gaza.

Israeli media, citing officials who spoke anonymously, reported that top security officials have warned against escalating the carnage in densely populated areas like Gaza City and refugee camps, where many of the hostages are believed to be held.

Fresh forced displacement orders were issued on Wednesday for areas in northern and southern Gaza, including Gaza City and Khan Younis, where Israeli troops said they were preparing to "expand the scope of combat."

Reports suggest a growing rift between Netanyahu and military commanders, including armed forces chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, who reportedly warned at a meeting this week that a full occupation would be "walking into a trap."

Public broadcaster Kan said Zamir voiced opposition during a three-hour security meeting with Netanyahu, while Channel 12 reported he proposed alternatives such as encirclement strategies.

In a post on X, Defence Minister Israel Katz acknowledged Zamir's role in advising the government but reiterated the army’s obligation to follow orders: "Once decisions are made by the political echelon, the IDF (army) will execute them with determination and professionalism." 

Trump: 'Up to Israel'

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said he urged Netanyahu not to occupy Gaza, calling it "a very bad idea… operationally, morally and economically."

US President Donald Trump, when asked on Tuesday about the potential occupation, said he was unaware of the details but added: "It’s up to Israel."

Israel's government is under mounting pressure to bring the war to an end, amid deepening concerns over the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and the fate of the remaining hostages.

Of the 251 hostages seized in October 2023, 49 remain in Gaza, including 27 the Israeli army says are dead.

International alarm has surged as starvation threatens more than two million people in Gaza.

The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said Wednesday that only 1.5 percent of Gaza’s farmland is undamaged and accessible.

"Gaza is now on the brink of a full-scale" starvation, FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu said.

"People are starving not because food is unavailable, but because access is blocked, local agrifood systems have collapsed and families can no longer sustain even the most basic livelihoods."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
