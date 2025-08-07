WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
UCLA says Trump admin froze $584M in federal funding over pro-Palestine protests
The university says it will negotiate with the administration to reach a deal.
UCLA says Trump admin froze $584M in federal funding over pro-Palestine protests
The Trump administration has threatened to cut federal funds for universities over pro-Palestine protests against US ally Israel's genocide in Gaza. / AP Archive
21 hours ago

President Donald Trump's administration has frozen $584 million in federal funding for the University of California, Los Angeles, UCLA said after the government reprimanded the university over pro-Palestinian protests.

"Currently, a total of approximately $584 million in extramural award funding is suspended and at risk," UCLA Chancellor Julio Frenk said in an update on the university website on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Times reported UCLA leaders were preparing to negotiate with the government over the freeze.

Last week, the university agreed to pay over $6 million to settle a lawsuit by some students and a professor who alleged anti-Semitism. It was also sued earlier this year over a 2024 brutal attack on pro-Palestine protesters at the height of the US campus protest movement.

The Trump administration has threatened to cut federal funds for universities over pro-Palestine protests against US ally Israel's genocide in Gaza.

Large demonstrations took place at UCLA last year.

Protesters, including some Jewish groups, say the government wrongly equates their criticism of Israel's carnage in Gaza and its occupation of Palestinian territories with anti-Semitism, and their advocacy for Palestinian rights with support for extremism.

RelatedTRT Global - Columbia's $200M deal with Trump admin sparks fears of government overreach in higher education
Recommended

Crackdown over pro-Palestine activism

The government has in recent weeks settled its probes with Columbia University, which agreed to pay over $220 million, and Brown University, which said it will pay $50 million.

Both institutions accepted certain government demands. Talks to settle with Harvard University are ongoing.

Rights advocates have raised concerns about academic freedom and free speech.

The government has also attempted to deport foreign student protesters but faced judicial roadblocks.

Stanford University's student-run newspaper sued the Trump administration on Wednesday, saying student writers were censoring themselves and turning down assignments related to Gaza to avoid being targeted for deportation.

Similar crackdowns targeting students have taken place, with the administration detaining pro-Palestine students, including Mahmoud Khalil, Rumeysa Ozturk and Mohsen Mahdawi.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
In 'The Phoenix of Gaza', Alhelou shows us the city before it was buried beneath bombs
By Kazim Alam
UAE denies Sudan's claims of bombing an Emirati plane with dozens of Colombian mercenaries on board
No room for bargaining or concessions at any stage of terror-free Türkiye process: Erdogan
Indonesia probes former Israeli soldiers over illegal luxury villa business in Bali
Indonesia readies island medical centre for 2,000 wounded Palestinians in Gaza
Israel uses Microsoft to store “a million calls an hour” of Palestinian phone data: investigation
Roadside bomb kills two police officers in northwest Pakistan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Harvard scientists warn of major setbacks after Trump halts research funding
Fewer babies continue to haunt Japan as population sees record fall in 2024
Myanmar's acting President U Myint Swe dies at 74
ChatGPT giving teens dangerous advice on drugs, alcohol and suicide: study
India will not compromise interests of farmers, Modi says amid Trump's tariff salvo
Pakistan's deadly monsoon floods that killed over 300 were worsened by climate crisis: study
As Trump tariffs hit global imports, US economy starts to show cracks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us