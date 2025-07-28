WORLD
2 min read
Zelenskyy signals swift action on anti-graft agencies after EU's plea
Zelenskyy says the bill has to be adopted without delay, as soon as next week.
Zelenskyy signals swift action on anti-graft agencies after EU's plea
Von der Leyen also promised continued support for Ukraine on its path to EU membership. / AP
July 28, 2025

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to uphold independent anti-corruption bodies, with the Ukrainian leader signalling that supporting legislation could be adopted within days.

"Ukraine has already achieved a lot on its European path. It must build on these solid foundations and preserve independent anti-corruption bodies, which are cornerstones of Ukraine's rule of law," von der Leyen said in a post on X on Sunday after a call with Zelenskyy.

After a rare outburst of public criticism, Zelenskyy on Thursday submitted draft legislation to restore the independence of Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies - reversing the course of an earlier bill aimed at stripping their autonomy.

"We talked about the bill that guarantees the independence and effectiveness of Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies. I thanked the European Commission for the provided expertise," Zelenskyy said in a post on X after his Sunday call with von der Leyen.

"We share the same vision: it is important that the bill is adopted without delay, as early as next week."

Von der Leyen also promised continued support for Ukraine on its path to EU membership.

"Ukraine can count on our support to deliver progress on its European path," she added.

RelatedTRT Global - Anti-Zelenskyy protests break out in Kiev after crackdown on anti-graft agencies

More sanctions on Russia

Separately, Zelenskyy signed a decree on Sunday to synchronise sanctions against Russia with those imposed by the EU.

The decree, which was posted on Ukraine's Presidential Office website, confirmed an earlier decision by the country's National Security and Defence Council.

The Ukrainian president signed another decree, which was also posted on the Presidential Office's website, imposing new sanctions on Moscow.

The signing of the two decrees comes after Zelenskyy instructed Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha earlier this month to coordinate the 18th sanctions package adopted by the EU against Russia on July 18 "within Ukraine's jurisdiction."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israeli soldiers are killing themselves. And their deaths are linked to horrors of Gaza war.
By Edibe Beyza Caglar
Syria elections: Here’s everything you need to know about the first post-Assad electoral exercise
By Kazim Alam
Netherlands bans Israel's Smotrich and Ben-Gvir for genocide in Gaza
Netanyahu eyes annexing parts of Gaza to appease Israeli far-right: report
Ukraine suffers heavy casualties in new wave of Russia attacks
Iraq's PM seeks closer ties with US and neighbouring countries to strengthen regional security
UK will recognise Palestine in this parliament: minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump denies seeking meeting with Xi, saying visit needs invitation
Thailand accuses Cambodia of violating border ceasefire hours after agreement
16 Israeli soldiers committed suicide since 2025 — report
Former Colombian president Uribe convicted in historic witness tampering case
Heavy rain, flooding leave 30 people dead in China's capital
Gunman opens fire in Manhattan office tower, killing four people
Palestinian activist killed by illegal Zionist settler in the occupied West Bank
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us