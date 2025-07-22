Protests break out in Ukraine's capital, Kiev, after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that would weaken two anti-corruption agencies.

Critics say the legislation consolidates power in Zelenskyy's hands and will allow government meddling in high-profile graft cases.

Before Zelenskyy signed the bill into law, the parliament approved the bill, effectively stripping both National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) of their autonomy.

Protesters in the capital expressed anger at the measure. Some chanted "veto the law".

"The bill is being rushed through," said 26-year-old game designer Anastasia.

"It is clear that this is a targeted effort," she added.

The protesters jeered and booed after Zelenskyy signed the bill into law, an AFP news agency reporter said.

'Step back'

Before the bill was signed, in a post on X, the EU's Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos expressed concern over the vote in the Rada, calling it "a serious step back."

Kos added: "Independent bodies like NABU & SAPO are essential for Ukraine's EU path. Rule of Law remains in the very centre of EU accession negotiations."

The Ukrainian branch of Transparency International criticised parliament's decision, saying it undermines one of the most significant reforms since what Ukraine calls its Revolution of Dignity in 2014 and damages trust with international partners.