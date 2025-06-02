POLITICS
2 min read
Karol Nawrocki wins Poland’s presidential election
The conservative candidate defeated liberal rival Rafal Trzaskowski in a tight Polish presidential race, marked by debates over immigration and sovereignty.
Karol Nawrocki wins Poland’s presidential election
Many Nawrocki supporters said they want stricter curbs on immigration and advocate conservative social values. / AFP
7 hours ago

Conservative Karol Nawrocki has won Poland’s weekend presidential runoff election, according to the final vote count.

Nawrocki won 50.89 percent of votes in a tight race against liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who won 49.11 percent.

Nawrocki, 42, a historian and amateur boxer who ran a national remembrance institute, campaigned on a promise to ensure economic and social policies favour Poles over other nationalities, including refugees from neighbouring Ukraine.

While Poland's parliament holds most power, the president can veto legislation, and the vote was being watched closely in Ukraine as well as Russia, the United States and across the European Union.

‘Polan first, Poles first’

He pledged to continue Poland's support for neighbouring Ukraine against Russia's war, he has denounced the benefits given to war refugees.

It could also undermine strong ties with neighbouring Ukraine, as he is critical of Kiev's EU and NATO accession plans and wants to cut benefits for Ukrainian refugees.

Many Nawrocki supporters said they want stricter curbs on immigration and advocate conservative social values and more sovereignty for the country within the European Union.

Nawrocki campaigned under the slogan "Poland first, Poles first".

Nawrocki visited the White House during his campaign and said he had been told by Trump: "You will win."

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem also endorsed Nawrocki when she attended a conservative conference in Poland last week, saying, "He needs to be the next president."

TRT Global - Polls open in Poland's presidential runoff

Trzaskowski, Nawrocki face off in high-stakes race after close first-round results.

🔗

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
PSG fans display banner calling for end to Gaza genocide during UEFA Champions League final
PSG fans display banner calling for end to Gaza genocide during UEFA Champions League final
PSG crush Inter 5-0 to win 1st UEFA Champions League
PSG crush Inter 5-0 to win 1st UEFA Champions League
Hamas responds 'positively' to US deal proposal, seeking permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Hamas responds 'positively' to US deal proposal, seeking permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Ukraine to integrate NATO aircraft coordination system into national defence network
Ukraine to integrate NATO aircraft coordination system into national defence network
Words can no longer describe scale of Israel’s attacks on Gaza: Türkiye's Altun
Words can no longer describe scale of Israel’s attacks on Gaza: Türkiye's Altun
Israel stops Arab-Islamic delegation visit to Ramallah
Israel stops Arab-Islamic delegation visit to Ramallah
'Starve or be shot': Palestinians decry chaos, death at Israeli-controlled Gaza aid points
'Starve or be shot': Palestinians decry chaos, death at Israeli-controlled Gaza aid points
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
Iran dismisses IAEA report on its enrichment as 'pretext for political maneuvering'
Iran dismisses IAEA report on its enrichment as 'pretext for political maneuvering'
Turkish president, Hungarian premier discuss bilateral ties, global issues
Turkish president, Hungarian premier discuss bilateral ties, global issues
Nigeria flood death toll rises to 151
Nigeria flood death toll rises to 151
India's top general admits jet losses in clash with Pakistan
India's top general admits jet losses in clash with Pakistan
Türkiye’s first floating gas platform reaches Black Sea port
Türkiye’s first floating gas platform reaches Black Sea port
Iran reaffirms nuclear weapons are ‘unacceptable’ amid US talks
Iran reaffirms nuclear weapons are ‘unacceptable’ amid US talks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us