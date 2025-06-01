WORLD
1 min read
Polls open in Poland's presidential runoff
Trzaskowski, Nawrocki face off in high-stakes race after close first-round results.
Polls open in Poland's presidential runoff
Voting began at 7 a.m. local time and will end at 9 p.m., when an Ipsos exit poll is expected. / Photo: AP
a day ago

Voting began Sunday in Poland’s presidential runoff election, with nearly 29 million registered voters choosing between liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and conservative nationalist Karol Nawrocki in what has become quite a tight race.

Polls opened at 7 am local time and will close at 9 pm, according to the country's National Electoral Commission.

The runoff was triggered after neither candidate secured more than 50 percent in the first round on May 18, which saw a turnout of 67.31 percent.

Trzaskowski, 53, narrowly led the first round with 31.36 percent of the vote, followed closely by Nawrocki, 42, who garnered 29.54 percent of support.

The outcome of this election is expected to have significant implications for Poland's political direction and its relationship with the European Union.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
PSG fans display banner calling for end to Gaza genocide during UEFA Champions League final
PSG fans display banner calling for end to Gaza genocide during UEFA Champions League final
PSG crush Inter 5-0 to win 1st UEFA Champions League
PSG crush Inter 5-0 to win 1st UEFA Champions League
Hamas responds 'positively' to US deal proposal, seeking permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Hamas responds 'positively' to US deal proposal, seeking permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Ukraine to integrate NATO aircraft coordination system into national defence network
Ukraine to integrate NATO aircraft coordination system into national defence network
Words can no longer describe scale of Israel’s attacks on Gaza: Türkiye's Altun
Words can no longer describe scale of Israel’s attacks on Gaza: Türkiye's Altun
Israel stops Arab-Islamic delegation visit to Ramallah
Israel stops Arab-Islamic delegation visit to Ramallah
'Starve or be shot': Palestinians decry chaos, death at Israeli-controlled Gaza aid points
'Starve or be shot': Palestinians decry chaos, death at Israeli-controlled Gaza aid points
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
Iran dismisses IAEA report on its enrichment as 'pretext for political maneuvering'
Iran dismisses IAEA report on its enrichment as 'pretext for political maneuvering'
Turkish president, Hungarian premier discuss bilateral ties, global issues
Turkish president, Hungarian premier discuss bilateral ties, global issues
Nigeria flood death toll rises to 151
Nigeria flood death toll rises to 151
India's top general admits jet losses in clash with Pakistan
India's top general admits jet losses in clash with Pakistan
Türkiye’s first floating gas platform reaches Black Sea port
Türkiye’s first floating gas platform reaches Black Sea port
Iran reaffirms nuclear weapons are ‘unacceptable’ amid US talks
Iran reaffirms nuclear weapons are ‘unacceptable’ amid US talks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us