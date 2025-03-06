Begum Aydogan Mathyk, an obstetrics and gynecology researcher at the University of South Florida, will investigate the health of an all-women flight team scheduled for 2026.

British-American space tourism firm Virgin Galactic is planning the spaceflight in partnership with the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences IIAS-02 research mission.

Mathyk said that her interest in women’s health, combined with her intrigue for scientific discoveries, led her to this field. Beginning her career in Türkiye, she then moved to the US to further her studies and pursue innovative projects.

The Turkish doctor shared that she participated in NASA’s Internship in the Division of Space Medicine Operations at the agency’s Johnson Space Center, gaining experience and training in Houston, Texas. She also participated in NASA’s Spaceflight Technology, Applications, and Research program.

Mathyk emphasised the significance of space medicine for humanity's future, particularly given the shortcomings in the field, and expressed excitement about finding new solutions for women’s health.

Women’s health in long-term space journeys

Underlining the lack of studies on women’s health in space, she pointed out that while animal reproduction studies have been conducted in space, her approach is different.

“I am now the only obstetrician in the US to actively lead research in this field, as I’m not only contributing scientifically but also leading studies in various groups,” she added.

She said her research on medical imaging in space, especially gynecological ultrasound, is the first of its kind.



Testing ultrasound’s applicability in zero gravity has provided important data for the health checks of women astronauts moving forward.

“I’ve been working to understand the effects of space on women’s health and develop solutions. Our work was published in the Nature scientific journal,” she said, adding: “Scientists from over 25 countries analysed and published the effects of spaceflight on human biology from genetic, epigenetic, and molecular perspectives. However, our work on estrogen is the most comprehensive publication on this topic.”

“We shed light on our understanding of the effects of space travel on women’s health. I’ve also given many presentations at NASA conferences and other space agencies, collaborating with many experts in space biology and medicine,” she added.

Mathyk highlighted the importance of moving women’s health studies from Earth to space, as the long-term effects of space on women astronauts’ reproductive health and hormonal systems remain unknown.

“Türkiye has a great heritage in aviation”

“We need more information for women’s health in long-term space journeys, such as (potential) Martian and lunar missions, and gynecological examinations should be able to be performed independently from Earth,” she said.

“Were a space colony to be established, guaranteeing women’s health will be one of the most critical issues.”

Mathyk called space exploration a multidisciplinary field and urged Turkish scientists from engineering, biology, medicine, physics, chemistry, and other disciplines to contribute to it.

“My advice to budding scientists and students is that they should not lose their excitement for reading and learning and continuing to improve themselves,” she added.

“Türkiye’s steps in space medicine, biotechnology, and space research have paved the way for the country to strengthen its position in science and technology—and this work is only the beginning of Türkiye’s permanence in this field.”