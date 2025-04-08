BIZTECH
1 min read
European aerospace giants discuss satellite merger with EU competition chief
European aerospace companies Airbus, Thales and Leonardo discuss satellite merger plans with EU regulators to form a joint venture to challenge Starlink.
European aerospace giants discuss satellite merger with EU competition chief
Airbus hopes the satellite business merger will lead to a project like the MBDA missile venture. / TRT World
April 8, 2025

European aerospace companies Airbus, Thales and Leonardo, which are in talks over a possible merger of their satellite businesses, will meet EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera on Wednesday, according to a European Commission agenda.

The three companies' tentative plans to set up a joint space company come as they look to compete with Elon Musk's Starlink.

They are currently in preliminary discussions with EU antitrust officials, a step usually taken before a formal request for approval for merger deals.

The talks are at a very early process that would not be expected to lead to any material outcome until well into next year, a source told Reuters last month.

Chief executives typically meet with the EU competition chief to brief on their deals and to get a sense of potential hurdles in the regulatory process such as remedies to address antitrust concerns.

Airbus' CEO has said he would be happy if satellite merger talks with Thales and Leonardo lead to a venture like the MBDA European missile project, and he hoped EU antitrust regulators would take a looser stance than in the past.

Why are Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites burning up in the skies?

A mass retirement of first-generation Starlink satellites is resulting in the burning up of up to five space capsules daily, ringing alarm bells over atmospheric pollution.

🔗

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us