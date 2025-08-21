WAR ON GAZA
UNRWA warns Israeli assault on Gaza City will kill malnourished children
The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) says the latest data showed a six-fold increase in the number of children suffering from malnutrition in Gaza since March.
Palestinian baby Zainab Abu Haleeb, dies due to malnutrition, in Khan Younis / Reuters
August 21, 2025

Palestinian refugee agency has voiced concern that children suffering from malnutrition in Gaza will die if emergency provisions are not immediately put in place during Israel's Gaza City military offensive.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on Thursday that its data showed a six-fold increase in the number of children suffering from malnutrition in Gaza since March.

"We have a population that is extremely weak that will be confronted with a new major military operation," he told a Geneva press club meeting.

"Many will simply not have the strength to undergo a new displacement."

"Many of them will not survive," he said of the children, addressing the audience in French.

"It is a manufactured and fabricated famine. It is deliberate. Food has been used as an instrument of war," he added.

