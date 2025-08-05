TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye taking historic steps to safeguard nation’s future: Erdogan
"Our struggle to make Türkiye the leading nation in its region within the reshaped global order continues, despite the traps set against us and the attacks from both within and beyond our borders," says Erdogan.
Türkiye taking historic steps to safeguard nation’s future: Erdogan
President Erdogan and top military council members visited Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, paying respects with senior officials. / AA
August 5, 2025

Türkiye is taking historic steps to safeguard the nation’s future, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday before chairing an annual meeting of the Supreme Military Council.

“Our struggle to make Türkiye the leading nation in its region within the reshaped global order continues, despite the traps set against us and the attacks from both within and beyond our borders,” said Erdogan, reading aloud a message he wrote at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Türkiye, in a ceremonial visit before the meeting.

"We are taking historic steps to safeguard our nation's future, from security to democracy, from the economy to technology, from the defense industry to foreign policy," he added.

Recommended

“We believe that the 2025 meeting of our council will be a new milestone on the path toward the vision of the Century of Türkiye,” added the president, who paid the visit along with members of the council.

Erdogan also paid tribute to Ataturk and to all the lives sacrificed “for our future.”

Explore
Pro-Trump nationalist becomes Poland's new president
China backs Brazil against 'arbitrary' US tariffs: Foreign Minister Wang
Taiwan nabs three for suspected theft of chip trade secrets
US arrest two Chinese nationals over AI chip exports, days after Beijing detains two Americans
Militant attacks in northwestern Pakistan claim lives of 8, including security personnel
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
Israeli war leaves Gaza in terrible thirst as water turns toxic, pipelines fail
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Türkiye determined to maintain lasting disinflation process: Simsek
From Gaza to Boston: Injured Palestinian girls arrive in US for urgent medical treatment
WhatsApp bans over 6.8M scam-linked accounts: Meta
South Korea’s former first lady apologises as criminal probe casts shadow over Yoon presidency
How Türkiye-Nigeria security ties help tackle terror and redefine engagement
By Charles Mgbolu, Abdulbaki Jari
Aselsan signs a record $1.3B in export contracts in the first half of the year
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us