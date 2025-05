An American-Russian ballerina who was jailed in Russia over a $51 donation to a Ukrainian aid group has been released in a US-Russia prisoner swap. Ksenia Karelina was arrested in January 2024 during a visit to Yekaterinburg and later sentenced to 12 years in a penal colony for "financing extremism." She was swapped for Alexei Temnikov, a Russian pilot convicted on smuggling charges in the US