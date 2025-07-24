TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Turkish FM says latest Russia-Ukraine talks are a step toward peace
"We observed with satisfaction that negotiations are moving in a more constructive and result-oriented direction," says Hakan Fidan, underlining Türkiye’s role as facilitator.
Turkish FM says latest Russia-Ukraine talks are a step toward peace
Fidan noted that the two parties agreed on the mutual exchange of at least 1,200 prisoners of war. / AA
a day ago

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday that the latest talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul marked another step toward ending the war, emphasising that “every new achievement brings the sides one step closer to peace”.

In a statement following the third round of direct negotiations hosted by Türkiye, Fidan noted that the two parties agreed on the mutual exchange of at least 1,200 prisoners of war, along with new steps for the return of civilians, including children.

“We observed with satisfaction that the negotiations are moving in a more constructive and result-oriented direction,” he said, underlining Türkiye’s role as a facilitator.

Fidan said the delegations discussed concrete measures to advance technical consultations on a ceasefire and agreed to work toward forming joint working groups on political, humanitarian and military matters.

“Another brick has been laid in the construction of a joint will toward a solution,” he said. “Negotiations must be conducted with patience. The support and interest shown by the international community to the Istanbul meetings also reflect the global yearning for peace.”

The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, said Kyiv proposed organizing a presidential-level meeting by late August and thanked Türkiye for its facilitation.

Ukraine also signalled its readiness for a ceasefire without preconditions.

On the Russian side, negotiator Vladimir Medinsky confirmed the prisoner exchange and proposed short-term ceasefires to evacuate the wounded and retrieve fallen soldiers.

He said Moscow had reviewed a list of Ukrainian children for repatriation and was open to a fourth round of talks.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Geriatric Israeli woman accused of plotting bomb attack on Netanyahu
Türkiye and others condemn Israel's parliamentary vote to annex occupied West Bank
Air India warned over 'systemic' lapses in fatigue management and training: documents show
Russian rescuers find missing plane in flames with reportedly no survivors
Xi urges EU to build 'trust' and make 'strategic choices' at key summit
Turkish FM says latest Russia-Ukraine talks are a step toward peace
Thai, Cambodian militaries exchange fire in disputed border area
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Columbia University agrees to $200M settlement with Trump admin to restore federal funding
Zelenskyy vows new bill as protests against law weakening anti-graft agencies continue
Appeals court rules Trump's bid to end birthright citizenship unconstitutional
Supreme Court allows Trump to fire 3 Democrats from consumer safety commission
Türkiye says Israeli Knesset vote to annex occupied West Bank is 'null and void'
US intelligence chief accuses Obama of directing manipulation of 2016 Russia intel
Judge rejects Trump bid to unseal Epstein grand jury records in Florida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us