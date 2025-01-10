CULTURE
Top 10 visited cities in 2024
Asian cities are on the rise among top tourist destinations in 2024!
Most visited cities in 2024 / TRT World
January 10, 2025

Bangkok has officially claimed the title as the world's most visited city, with an impressive 32.4 million international visitors in 2024. This bustling metropolis, known for its vibrant street life and cultural landmarks, has overtaken major global destinations such as Istanbul and London. Notably, Istanbul records about 23 million visitors, placing it second on this list of sought-after urban explorations. Following closely behind are London with 21.7 million tourists, and Hong Kong, welcoming 20.5 million visitors.

The rankings continue with Mecca and Antalya, both attracting 19.3 million visitors. This influx highlights their importance as destinations steeped in rich cultural and religious significance. Dubai rounds out the top six with 18.2 million, reflecting its growing reputation as a hub for shopping, luxury, and entertainment.

In a closely contested race, Macau and Paris also feature prominently with 18 million and 17.4 million visitors, respectively. Finally, Kuala Lumpur completes the top ten, with 16.5 million international travelers drawn to its unique blend of modernity and tradition.

These numbers illustrate the dynamic nature of global tourism and the keen interest in exploring diverse cultural experiences. To stay updated on travel trends and destination insights, remember to follow along for more updates.

