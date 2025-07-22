WORLD
1 min read
Syrian probe: Over 1,400 killed in coastal clashes during March unrest
An official probe blames rogue elements for violence, looting, and sectarian abuse.
Syrian probe: Over 1,400 killed in coastal clashes during March unrest
The coastal region had remained a stronghold of loyalist forces even after the collapse of the Assad regime in late 2024. (Photo: Reuters Archive) / Reuters
July 22, 2025

A Syrian government-appointed investigative committee has announced that at least 1,426 civilians and military personnel were killed, and 20 others remain missing, following violent clashes in the country’s coastal region in March 2025.

Speaking at a press conference in Damascus on Tuesday, committee head Jumaa Al-Anzi and spokesperson Yasser Al-Farhan presented the findings of the months-long investigation.

According to the panel, approximately 200,000 armed security forces launched a coordinated operation on the coast, aiming to “reclaim the area from remnants of the former regime.” The coastal region had remained a stronghold of loyalist forces even after the collapse of the Assad regime in late 2024.

RelatedTRT Global - Syria sweeps Assad remnants in combing operations

Use of sectarian rhetoric

The committee said that the scale and intensity of the assault led to widespread violations.

It added that not all fighters were aligned with the current transitional government, and that unauthorised elements were responsible for acts of killing, looting, and the use of sectarian rhetoric during the clashes.

The report marks the first official toll from the coastal violence, which triggered waves of displacement and raised concerns over renewed instability in post-Assad Syria. 

The committee did not name specific groups but said accountability measures would follow.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Afghanistan, Pakistan sign preferential trade deal
Climate crisis poses 'existential threat': ICJ's landmark ruling
Grief deepens as UK families receive 'wrong remains' of Air India crash victims
Over 100 NGOs warn of 'mass starvation' sweeping besieged Gaza
Saudi delegation arrives in Damascus, aims to invest billions: Syrian media
Indian man sets up embassy of fictional country in New Delhi; reality finally catches up
Germany clears final hurdle for Eurofighter jet deal with Türkiye
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Russia expects 'difficult' talks with Ukraine in Istanbul
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us