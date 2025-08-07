Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT), in coordination with the Izmir Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Manisa Police Department, has apprehended Hakan Kahraman, a senior figure in the secret structure of the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), as he attempted to flee the country.
According to intelligence gathered by MIT, Kahraman was preparing to escape abroad through illegal means. A joint operation was swiftly launched, resulting in his capture in the western province of Manisa.
Kahraman was reportedly wanted by authorities and had already been convicted in connection with his role in FETO’s covert leadership. Officials say he held a high-ranking position within the terrorist organisation's secret structure, which has been accused of infiltrating state institutions.
The operation is part of ongoing efforts by Turkish authorities to dismantle FETO’s remaining networks both inside and outside the country.
FETO orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye, in which 253 people were killed and 2,734 wounded. Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.