TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye's National Intelligence captures senior FETO figure
Security sources say that Hakan Kahraman was preparing to escape abroad through illegal means.
Türkiye's National Intelligence captures senior FETO figure
Hakan Kahraman was reportedly wanted by authorities and had already been convicted in connection with his role in FETO’s covert leadership. (Photo:AA) / AA
August 7, 2025

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT), in coordination with the Izmir Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Manisa Police Department, has apprehended Hakan Kahraman, a senior figure in the secret structure of the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), as he attempted to flee the country.

According to intelligence gathered by MIT, Kahraman was preparing to escape abroad through illegal means. A joint operation was swiftly launched, resulting in his capture in the western province of Manisa.

Kahraman was reportedly wanted by authorities and had already been convicted in connection with his role in FETO’s covert leadership. Officials say he held a high-ranking position within the terrorist organisation's secret structure, which has been accused of infiltrating state institutions.

Recommended
RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye confirms death of FETO terror group ringleader

The operation is part of ongoing efforts by Turkish authorities to dismantle FETO’s remaining networks both inside and outside the country.

FETO orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye, in which 253 people were killed and 2,734 wounded. Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Russia begins construction of Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant
Turkish FM Fidan to visit Egypt amid deepening bilateral ties and regional discussions
Pakistan suspends mobile data service in Balochistan to counter terror threats
US admits error in Japan trade deal, promises tariff refunds: Tokyo
Intel CEO Tan says 'engaging' with US after Trump demands resignation
Manuscript heist: US library user swaps rare Chinese artwork with fakes
Storm over the Strait: Italy’s plan for world’s longest Sicily bridge faces strong pushback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Japanese warships dock in New Zealand for first time in nearly 90 years
Trump says Russia-Ukraine ceasefire ‘up to Putin’ as his Friday deadline looms
Hamas says Netanyahu sacrificing captives; Jordan official vows Arabs won't clean Israeli PM's mess
Israel erupts as thousands protest Netanyahu's Gaza reoccupation plan, demanding truce deal 'now'
Israel's security cabinet approves Netanyahu's plan to reoccupy Gaza City
'Terror-free Türkiye' initiative not a 'negotiation process' with PKK: Turkish Parliament speaker
Trump says he will host Azerbaijan's Aliyev and Armenia's Pashinyan for peace signing
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us