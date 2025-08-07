TÜRKİYE
Turkish FM Fidan arrives in Damascus for talks with al Sharaa, other top officials
The top Turkish diplomat's visit to Syria marks another milestone in the deepening relationship between Ankara and Damascus.
Hakan Fidan meets with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani. (Photo: AA) / AA
11 hours ago

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has arrived in the Syrian capital Damascus for a high-level visit aimed at advancing cooperation between Türkiye and Syria. 

Fidan, on Thursday, met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani, and other senior officials during his trip.

The visit marks another milestone in the deepening relationship between Ankara and Damascus, coming eight months after the fall of the Assad regime and the beginning of a new political chapter in Syria.

According to diplomatic sources, the talks will focus on reviewing the progress achieved in bilateral relations over recent months and exploring further avenues for cooperation across various sectors, including security, reconstruction, and regional stability.

Syria's reconstruction, joint counter-terrorism efforts

One of the key agenda items is Syria’s reconstruction and economic recovery, an area where Türkiye has pledged technical and logistical support. 

The sources said that the two sides will also evaluate current cooperation in counterterrorism, particularly against Daesh and the PKK/YPG, groups Ankara considers direct threats to its national security due to their activities in northeastern Syria.

Regional dynamics will also be discussed, with a focus on Israel’s military actions and rhetoric, which both sides view as a destabilising force for Syria and the broader region.

Fostering long-term security and stability

Diplomatic sources emphasised that the current period presents an opportunity for Türkiye and Syria to align their efforts in support of shared interests, particularly in fostering long-term security and stability. 

“Türkiye’s priority is to seize these opportunities in a way that supports Syria’s recovery and strengthens bilateral cooperation,” one official said.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
