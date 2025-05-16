​​​The Israeli army has launched the first stage of "Gideon Chariots", a recently announced invasion campaign against the besieged Palestinians of Gaza.

The statement early on Saturday claimed that the new campaign, part of wider genocide, would "achieve all the goals of the war in Gaza, including the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas."

The army said it has "launched extensive attacks and mobilised forces to seize strategic areas in the Gaza Strip, as part of the opening moves of Operation Gideon's Chariots and the expansion of the campaign in Gaza."

On May 5, Israel's war cabinet unanimously approved the dangerous plan for Israel "to conquer Gaza" and occupy it.

During the last three days, which coincided with US President Donald Trump's regional visit that began on Tuesday, Israel has killed more than 370 Palestinians, in addition to 78 killed in the previous three days, according to Anadolu Agency's tally based on data from Gaza's Health Ministry.

The Israeli army is carrying out a genocide against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 64,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, including the 11,000 people feared buried under the rubble of bombed homes.

But experts and some studies say this is just a tip of an iceberg and the actual Palestinian death toll could be around 200,000.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.