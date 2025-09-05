WORLD
2 min read
Putin warns Western troops in Ukraine would be ‘legitimate targets’
The remarks follow French President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement that 26 countries pledged postwar security guarantees to Ukraine, potentially including an international force on land, at sea, and in the air.
Putin warns Western troops in Ukraine would be ‘legitimate targets’
Putin reiterates his invitation to Zelenskyy for direct talks, saying Moscow would be the “best place” for such a meeting. (Photo: AA) / AA
September 5, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that any foreign troops deployed to Ukraine would be considered legitimate targets by Moscow, but insisted such forces would no longer be necessary if a peace deal were signed.

Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Friday, Putin commented on Thursday’s Paris meeting of the so-called “coalition of the willing,” a group of countries providing military support to Kyiv and pledging to send troops after a ceasefire.

“Regarding possible military contingents in Ukraine — if they appear in Ukraine today, they will be a legitimate target for the Russian military,” Putin said. 

“If agreements are reached that lead to long-term peace, then I simply see no point in their presence on Ukrainian territory. That’s all. Because if these agreements are reached, no one doubts that Russia will fulfil them in full,” he said.

RelatedTRT World - Russia rejects foreign troops as security guarantees for Ukraine

EU-led plans of security guarantees

The remarks came after French President Emmanuel Macron announced that 26 countries had pledged to provide Ukraine with post-war security guarantees, which could include an international force on land, sea, and in the air.

Russia has repeatedly cited the prospect of NATO expansion — and Kiev’s ambitions to join the alliance — as one of the justifications for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Putin suggested that any foreign military presence would be unnecessary if peace is reached. 

Recommended

“If decisions are reached that lead to long-term peace, then I simply do not see any sense in their presence on the territory of Ukraine, full stop,” he said.

RelatedTRT Global - Only Global South troops can ensure lasting peace in Ukraine, says former Kyrgyz PM Otorbaev

Direct talks with Zelenskyy

Putin also reiterated his invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for direct talks, saying Moscow would be the “best place” for such a meeting. 

“If someone genuinely wants to meet with us, we are ready. The best place for this is the capital of the Russian Federation, the hero city Moscow,” he said.

According to Putin, Kiev had previously ruled out contact with Russia but is now seeking dialogue. 

He pledged “one hundred percent” guarantees for the safety of any Ukrainian delegation, though he dismissed Ukraine’s requests to choose a different meeting location as “excessive.”

The remarks highlight both Moscow’s ongoing threats against Western involvement in Ukraine and its effort to project readiness for negotiations, even as the war grinds on into its third year.

RelatedTRT World - Trump says will speak to Putin soon as Russia strikes Ukraine's Kharkiv
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us