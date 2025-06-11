WORLD
Iran warns of retaliation against US bases if conflict breaks out over nuclear programme
The next round of Iran-US talks is scheduled to take place on Sunday in Oman.
FILE PHOTO: Iran's defence minister says if war is imposed on Iran, the US would undoubtedly suffer more losses than we do. / Reuters
June 11, 2025

Iran has threatened to target US bases in the region if conflict breaks out between the two countries over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

“If war is imposed on Iran, the US would undoubtedly suffer more losses than we do,” Iranian Defence Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh told reporters on the sidelines of a Cabinet meeting in Tehran on Wednesday.

He warned that all US bases in the region are within the reach of Iranian missiles.

Iran will “target them in their host countries without hesitation,” the defence minister said.

Nasirzadeh said that Iran has made “significant progress” in its defence capabilities and that its operational forces are “fully equipped” and prepared for any potential conflict.

The Iranian minister’s threat came a day after General Michael Kurilla, commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), testified before Congress, saying he presented a “range of options” to President Donald Trump to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

In response to a question from House Armed Services Committee Chair Mike Rogers about whether CENTCOM is prepared to use force if Iran continues its nuclear activities, Kurilla said yes.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington remain high despite ongoing indirect nuclear negotiations mediated by Oman. The main sticking point remains Iran’s uranium enrichment programme.

While the US demands a complete halt to enrichment, Iranian negotiators insist the programme is non-negotiable and will continue with or without a deal.

The sixth round of nuclear talks is scheduled to take place on Sunday in Muscat.

Trump, who has previously advocated for a military response if diplomacy fails, said on Wednesday he was less confident that Iran would agree to stop uranium enrichment.

By Murat Sofuoglu
