Azerbaijan said that its military positions were again fired upon by Armenian forces, reporting three separate incidents along the border.

According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on Sunday, Armenian troops stationed near the Khazinevar settlement in Armenia’s Gorus region opened fire on Azerbaijani positions at approximately 6:35 pm local time (1435GMT).

Later in the evening, a second attack was reported, with Armenian forces from the Burun settlement in Gorus firing multiple times at Azerbaijani positions between 8:10 pm and 8:45 pm local time (1610GMT-1645GMT).

Earlier, the ministry said that its military positions were fired upon by Armenian troops located near the settlement of Digh at approximately 9:45 am local time (0545GMT).

Armenia’s Defense Ministry has rejected the reports, claiming they “do not correspond to reality.”

The report comes as both Azerbaijan and Armenia separately announced Thursday that they agreed on the text of the draft peace agreement, set to end a decades-long conflict between the two countries and establish diplomatic ties between Baku and Yerevan.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh—a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan—and seven adjacent regions.

Most of the territory was liberated by Azerbaijan during a 44-day war in the fall of 2020, which ended after a Russian-brokered peace agreement that opened the door to normalization and demarcation talks.

In September 2023, Azerbaijan established full sovereignty in Karabakh after separatist forces in the region surrendered.